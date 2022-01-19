



















































 
























Travel and Tourism


Marjorie Barretto opens River Garden vacation house to the public




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 19, 2022 | 10:55am
 





Marjorie Barretto opens River Garden vacation house to the public
Marjorie Barretto in her vacation house in Calumpit, Bulacan
Screengrab from Marjorie Barretto YouTube channel




MANILA, Philippines — Actress Marjorie Barretto revealed that she’s opening her vacation house in Calumpit, Bulacan to the public. 


In latest video blog on her YouTube channel, the mother of actress Julia Barretto showed that her River Garden Resthouse includes swimming pool, four guest rooms, an open kitchen, and dining and living rooms. The rooms have been named after flowers, thus the resort's name, and included paintings of Marjorie and her kids.


"For so long, we've been here in Calumpit, Bulacan, if I'm not mistaken for over 23 years. Older than Claudia," she said, referring to one of her daughters. 


"I'm sharing this special place with all of you because this is where the kids grew up," she added.


 




 


Marjorie also revealed that her cash prize from ABS-CBN's then noontime show segment “Pera o Bayong” helped her build the rest house. 


"Noong nabili ito some 23 years ago, paisa-isa itong na-build... And then nanalo ako sa 'Pera o Bayong'," she shared. 


"So P500,000 sobrang laki na noon. Aside from the P500,000 meron pa siyang showcase na mga appliances... So galing doon nag-downpayment ako para magpagawa ng pool. And this has been the pool ever since," she added. 


According to its Instagram page, River Garden can be booked by a group of 20 persons for P30,000 a night. —Video from Marjorie Barretto YouTube channel


 
















 



