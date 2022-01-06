



















































 
























Travel and Tourism


Star City to reopen, but Enchanted Kingdom to close




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 6, 2022 | 6:36pm
 





Star City to reopen, but Enchanted Kingdom to close
MANILA, Philippines — Manila amusement park Star City is set to reopen on January 14, but its rival Enchanted Kingdom in Laguna announced its temporary closure because of the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. 


Star City will be open to the public from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily after two years of closure because of the fire that destroyed the park. 



“The long wait is finally over! Star City will be reopening this January 14, 2022,” it wrote on its Instagram page. 


“Although Alert Level 2 and/or 3 allows #EnchantedKingdom to operate on a limited capacity, Management has decided to voluntarily suspend its operations for the safety and health of both our guests and staff/cast members given the current increasing trend in #COVID19 infections in the country,” it wrote on its Facebook page. 


