Star City to reopen, but Enchanted Kingdom to close

Amusement park Star City before it was razed by fire last October 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila amusement park Star City is set to reopen on January 14, but its rival Enchanted Kingdom in Laguna announced its temporary closure because of the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Star City will be open to the public from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily after two years of closure because of the fire that destroyed the park.

“The long wait is finally over! Star City will be reopening this January 14, 2022,” it wrote on its Instagram page.

“Tickets may be purchased at the gate. We will be announcing soon how tickets may be purchased online. Malapit na! Kita kits muli sa Star City! Masaya Dito!” it added.

Enchanted Kingdom in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, however, announced its temporary closure for the safety and health of both guests and staff.

“Although Alert Level 2 and/or 3 allows #EnchantedKingdom to operate on a limited capacity, Management has decided to voluntarily suspend its operations for the safety and health of both our guests and staff/cast members given the current increasing trend in #COVID19 infections in the country,” it wrote on its Facebook page.

