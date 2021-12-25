Lakbay Norte: Attractions to visit in Pampanga this holiday

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from its rich culinary traditions, Pampanga boasts an assortment of attractions for every type of travelers.

Aboard the 7-seater Geely Okavango, NLEX Lakbay Norte went to Clark and San Fernando, Pampanga to uncover different destinations for families to enjoy this holiday season.

Clark Safari & Adventure Park

Newly opened last December 8, the park houses a breadth of wildlife species like pandas, avians and brown bears. There is also a wolf pack in the zoo and white lions. It is also a place where rescued horses in Taal and a rescued pelican live.

El Kabayo

This horseback riding destination features creative, life-size Wild West structures, including a trading post, a saloon and telegraph office. Children can enjoy safe and fun trail rides, with skilled local guides accompanying them.

Mountain Clark Firing Range

Gun and pistol aficionados can rest easy knowing there’s a firing range in the city that ticks all the boxes. Mountain Clark Firing Range is renowned for its comprehensive range of services that places gun safety on top of priorities, be it ammo reloading, repairs, customizations, or instruction. All gunners are guided by in-house experts, regardless of their experience level.

Decawake Clark Cable Park

If you prefer watersports over shooting, visiting Decawake Clark Cable Park is a must. A wakeboarding institution, the cable park features pulse-quickening obstacles for both beginners and pros, with wakeboarding rates ranging from P500 to P600, inclusive of safety gear.

Wilson’s Instant Tree Bank

With its rich, vast plains, it’s no surprise that Pampanga is home to some of the longest-running plant nurseries in the country. One of them is Wilson’s Instant Tree Bank, which has been operating since 1987. Pick mulberries and fig to your heart’s content - there are loads of trees to harvest them from.

Quest Plus

What better way to end a lovely day of touring than sleeping in Pampanga’s fine accommodations. A leading resort and meeting venue in Clark, Quest Plus features world-class amenities that cater to discerning tastes: a jaw-dropping Grand Ballroom, meeting rooms, a fancy outdoor pool, and palatial villas that range from deluxe villas with private pools to a kingly 650-square meter Grand Villa.

The Lake Farm

If you’re looking for your own private vacation house in San Fernando, we have three words for you: The Lake Farm. An increasingly popular Airbnb for families and barkadas, The Lake Farm delights with lush and calming green spaces. You can rent one or both of the villas. Either way you’ll enjoy access to the entire property, the outdoor pools and fish in the lake for free.

Stop over

There’s Mega Caltex in Kilometer 62 in NLEX San Fernando where you can find fast food chains and restaurants including Chego and Razon’s. Or do last-minute pasalubong shopping from one of the souvenir stalls. More choices are available in NLEX Drive & Dine, conveniently located along NLEX Valenzuela. Southbound travelers normally make a stop here not just for the variety of eats in the 15,5000-square meter lot, but to also shop at the largest Nike Factory Outlet in the country.

Gastronomic delights

As the culinary capital of the Philippines, the province is home to countless homegrown establishments specializing in Kapampangan cuisine, as well as international dishes starting off with Lola Ima’s Pampanga Cuisine at Petron Lakeshore. Consistently ranked among the best places to go for authentic Kapampangan cuisine, Lola Ima’s dishes include savory sisig and chivo caldereta.

For five decades now, Jun-Jun’s Restaurant has been attracting loyal patrons with its mouthwatering bibingka, and barbeque that’s oh-so-tender and delectable, it needs no sauce or dip.

Spanglish leads the way in Mexican-American fusion fare, with its array of classic Mexican favorites like burritos, quesadilla, fajitas and chimichanga. It’s also one of the best places in Clark to get tasty half-pound 100% beef burgers.

Spend sundown at Café Serendipitale for refreshing mocktails, liquor, and quirky mood shots, like “Single and Happy” in a New York-inspired setting. Enjoy sumptuous dishes like Broadway Nachos, Brooklyn 99 Bechamel, and Empire State Fish and Fries while overlooking Angeles’ skyline from their rooftop deck.

Feast on Holidayland Buffet Resto’s P228 All-You-Can-Eat Buffet. All-day breakfast and ala carte items are on offer too. A staple for many Kapampangan natives, this 25-year old Filipino restaurant regularly hosts events and gatherings.

