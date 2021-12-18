Enjoy great savings with Trip.comâ€™s Year-End Sale, extended vaccinated discount campaign in Philippines





































































 




   







   















Travel and Tourism

                        
Enjoy great savings with Trip.com's Year-End Sale, extended vaccinated discount campaign in Philippines

                        

                        
Philstar.com
December 18, 2021 | 9:31am
                        

                        


                        
                        
MANILA, Philippines — From Dec. 10, 2021 to Jan. 16, 2022, Trip.com’s Year-End Sale campaign in the Philippines will offer local users amazing accommodation deals – with discounts up to 60 percent. Trip.com also announced today the extension of its Vaccinated Discount Campaign till June 30, 2022.



“The Year-End Sale campaign and extended Vaccinated Discount Campaign seek to highlight the best travel opportunities that our country has to offer. We will continue to ramp up our efforts to support the recovery of the travel industry and work closely with our stakeholders to introduce initiatives that will facilitate the recovery and progress of our domestic travel industry,” said Jerome Dela Cruz, general manager of Trip.com (Philippines)



During its Year End Sale campaign, Trip.com will be offering discounts of up to 60 per cent for selected hotel bookings on the platform. Users can choose from a wide array of hotel packages from over 40 participating hotels, including packages featuring a breakfast for two. Participating hotels include The Lind Boracay, Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan, Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay, Discovery Suites Manila and Crosswinds Tagaytay, among many others.







Sunish Sadasivan, vice president of e-Commerce and revenue management at Chroma Hospitality, said:





"Trip.com has been our trusted partner for more than 5 years, and we are extremely thankful to have collaborated with them on various campaigns during the past two years which have been tough for this industry. We are delighted to be part of Trip.com's ‘Year End Sale’ campaign, which features various attractive offerings customised to meet different requirements, such as our Year End Sale which includes breakfast for Two. It has been a challenging year for many, and we are ready to welcome guests to our properties where a wonderful experience awaits them this festive season!"





For a limited time only, users can start booking the hotel stays at attractive rates from 10 December 2021 at the Year End Sale via this link.



Terms and conditions apply.



Extension of Trip.com Vaccinated Discount Campaign till 30 June 2022



As part of Trip.com’s ongoing support of the local government’s vaccination drive, Trip.com will be extending its Vaccinated Discount Campaign until 30 June 2022. The extension of the campaign will reward fully-vaccinated users with exclusive benefits and discounts for domestic travel opportunities when they book with Trip.com. Launched in September 2021, Trip.com has since onboarded close to 200 hotel partners for the campaign.



Commenting on the campaign extension, WinceslaoTaunan, operations manager of the Boracay Ocean Club Beach Resort, said:





"We are proud to be one of the participating hotels working with Trip.com on its ‘Vaccinated Discount Campaign’ which has boosted the recovery of the domestic tourism industry as well as the government's national vaccination campaign in recent months. The extension of this campaign till June 2022 will provide more opportunities for fully vaccinated individuals to enjoy discounts on their accommodation bookings and Boracay Ocean Club Boracay will launch more exclusive packages through this campaign in the coming months."





For more details on the Vaccinated Discount Campaign, please visit this link.



About Trip.com



Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 20 languages across 27 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit www.trip.com.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

