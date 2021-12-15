Rediscover the Philippines with fresh eyes and fresh deals

Become an integral part of the revitalization of the local tourism trade by letting Klook treat you to enticing holiday deals at local theme parks and attractions, All-In Travel Bubbles, local hotel & resort perks, and tour activities in popular vacation hotspots like Boracay and Cebu.

MANILA, Philippines — Despite all that’s happened within three lockdowns, the Philippines still has its gems to boast about. No other country offers paradise culture the way the Philippines does.

Even though tourism has been slow during the pandemic, many still continue to rave about their experiences on our shores. Now, it’s time to revisit those charms and welcome back paradise culture with open arms.

Rediscover your home with fresh eyes and a new wave of thrill as Klook brings in an adventure-packed holiday campaign to end 2021 on a high note.

Explore our shores with fun-filled activities in featured Klook destinations like Boracay, Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Palawan, Tagaytay, or Batangas, with over P3 million worth of discounts and prizes to give away.

Let the travel bug bite you with homeland holiday deals for local theme parks and attractions, All-In Travel Bubbles, local hotel and resort perks, and tour activities in hotspots like Boracay and Cebu. This campaign is for the travel junkie in you, and you can qualify for these exciting deals with a 8% off discount on all local activities with no minimum spend requirement.

Get in line for 20% off and 4+1 family bundles in Enchanted Kingdom, Avilon Zoo, Camayan Beach, Dinosaur Island, Cebu All Attractions Passes, Zoobic, Manila Ocean Park, The Dessert Museum and Skyranch.

The adventure doesn't stop there. Spend the holidays with up to 10% off on activities like a jetskiing, parasail, banana boats, UFO, Boracay Island Tours and Helmet Drives and an assortment of fun undertakings at Plantation Bay, Bluewater Sumilon and Bluewater Maribago.

What makes travel within the Philippines special, especially for us Filipinos, is that it gives us a unique opportunity to deepen our love for our homeland. Sometimes, we get so caught up in daily life that we forget the wealth of beauty in our own backyard. That’s why Klook is the ultimate gateway for restoring our love for the Philippines.

It’s only with Klook that we can upgrade our experience with STAY+ and Travel Bubble Deals of up to 18% off on Sunlight Eco Tourism Island Resort, Tides Hotel, The Lind, Villas by Eco Hotel, Belmont Boracay, Taal Vista, Pico Sands, Shangri-La Boracay, Crusoe Cabins, Las Casas, Cocoons Casobe, The Manor at CJH, Bluewater Panglao, Bluewater Sumilon and Bluewater Maribago.

Exclusive giveaways also await Klook-registered users who use any Klook product or service with the promo code for the holiday campaign. Doing so puts you in the running for an overnight stay at Taal Vista, overnight stay at Pico Sands, 3 days / 2 nights at Boracay Shangri-La, 3 days / 2 nights at Belmont Boracay, and a Sunlight Eco Tourism Island Resort Travel Bubble.

Kaya Pilipinas, tara na! What are you waiting for? Let’s revitalize the paradise culture the Philippines is so loved and known for.

This holiday season is the perfect time to remind ourselves of how beautiful our own backyard is. Let Klook be your guide and best friend on these priceless adventures. There’s no place like home.

Download the Klook app today and spark that love for adventure without a second thought. The Philippines was made for you.