6 staycation experiences for all ages across the Philippines from Accor properties

MANILA, Philippines — Accor, the largest international hotel operator in the Philippines, is continuing to offer a variety of exciting staycation experiences for those in search of an inspiring escape close to home.

The hotel group, which operates brands such as Novotel, Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel and Mövenpick, is encouraging families to consider a change of scenery by offering a range of additional benefits across the Philippines.

The six family-friendly staycation experiences have been curated to allow parents to enjoy a weekend escape with their children, supported by stringent hygiene measures.

1. Family’s quality time at Novotel Manila Araneta City

Located in the heart of the bustling Quezon City, Novotel Manila Araneta City is ready to help create memorable family moments. The bright and modern rooms offer views that transport guests to Araneta’s colorful rich history.

During the weekend, families can enjoy quality time together at Novotel Manila Araneta City with the ALL Welcome N Stay offer with complimentary daily breakfast for two adults and two children (15 years old and below), early check-in at 8 a.m., and late check-out at 5 p.m., a 15% discount on dining at all outlets, including in-room dining.

Rates start from P4,800 up. For reservations, contact H7090@accor.com, or call +63 (02) 8-990-7888.

2. Staycation for art aficionados at the luxurious Raffles Makati

Situated nearby to Ayala Triangle Gardens and Ayala Museum, Raffles Makati is perfect for families seeking a luxurious cultural getaway. The hotel is a treasure trove of contemporary masterpieces with 1,600 original pieces of artwork by Filipino artists.

Families can now book a suite from P14,000 up including daily breakfast for two adults and two children (5 years old and below), afternoon tea, and evening cocktails for two, flexible check-in and check-out, and 20% discount at Willow Stream spa and food and beverage at all restaurants.

For reservations, contact BookUs.Makati@Raffles.com, or call (632) 7795-0777.

3. Get awe-inspired by Makati skyline at the Fairmont Makati

Fairmont Makati is housed within a sleek glass tower, with views of the gleaming Makati skyscrapers through the floor-to-ceiling windows of the spacious rooms and suites. Families can conveniently explore the neighbourhood with multiple cultural and shopping destinations nearby.

Families can book a room from P7,600 up including daily breakfast for two adults and two children (5 years old and below), flexible check-in and check-out, and a 20% discount in Willow Stream spa and food and beverage at all restaurants.

For reservations, please contact Reservations.Makati@Fairmont.com, or call (632) 7795-1888.

4. Indulgent French experience at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila

Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila welcomes families to an urban retreat by Manila Bay. The hotel features a newly-renovated lagoon-shaped swimming pool with slides that will keep young VIPs busy all day. A journey of taste awaits with a plethora of gastronomic experiences from interactive dining at Spiral to a unique al fresco dinner feast at The Food Truck.

Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila is now offering a Family Fun Staycation Package featuring a stay in an elegant Family Room adjoined by a Kids’ Room, complete with teepee tents, an art corner and play area. For regular stays, a special 20% discount on the best available rates and 15% discount on food and beverage are also on offer. Rates start from PHP 7,500+++ for a Luxury Room.

For reservations, contact H6308@sofitel.com, or call +63 (02) 8-573-5555.

5. A comfortable staycation at Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila

An ideal “home-away-from-home,” Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila is situated at a strategic location in Pasig City, ideal for families who would love to experience relaxation at the heart of the city, as well as to shop and dine.

As the sun sets, families can choose to have a heartwarming gathering in the spacious room equipped kitchenette and dining area or enjoy the breathtaking views of Ortigas city skyline while indulge in the sumptuous dishes at The Roof on the 43rd floor. Four-legged friends are also welcome for staycations.

Rates start from P3,850 up. For reservations, contact HB2D6-RE1@accor.com, or call +63 (02) 8-637-7888.

6. Relax at the tropical island at Mövenpick Resort & Spa Boracay

For an escape away from the capital to turquoise blue waters, Boracay offers an opportunity for children to discover intriguing marine life. Amidst the lush tropical landscapes, the beachfront Mövenpick Resort & Spa Boracay is one of the island’s best resorts for all ages, featuring the largest pool, exciting water sports, kids’ favourite activities, seven dining options, and an amazing view of the Boracay sunset.

Mövenpick Resort & Spa Boracay is now offering a 30% discount on flexible rates including daily breakfast for two, daily Mövenpick Chocolate Hour, access to Little Bird Club with kid’s activities and early check-in or late check-out subject to availability.

Rates start from P6,200 up. For reservations, please contact hotel.boracay.reservations@movenpick.com, or call +63 36 288 2256

For the love of Family

Accor’s Philippines Staycation offers, For the love of Family, are now available to book until December 30, for stays until March 31, 2022.

ALL (Accor Live Limitless) members can earn double status nights and double loyalty points on every eligible stay at Accor resorts in the Philippines. Accor Plus Members will enjoy an additional 10% off package prices.

Accor has established some of the most stringent cleaning standards and operational procedures in hospitality, to ensure guest safety as hotels reopen around the world. These standards have been developed with and vetted by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in hygiene testing, inspections & certification. The ALLSAFE label represents Accor’s commitment to upholding these elevated standards across all hotels.

To join ALL-Accor Live Limitless and start earning points and other exclusive benefits, visit all.accor.com. Membership is free of charge.

Reservations are subject to availability and conditions apply. For more information, please visit: https://all.accor.com/promotions-offers/package-offers/owm014312-001-for-the-love-of-philippines.en.shtml.