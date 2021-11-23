



































































 




   







   















Travel and Tourism

                        
Homeland hotspots are back on our radars this holiday season

                        

                        
Philstar.com
November 23, 2021 | 9:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Homeland hotspots are back on our radars this holiday season
Become an integral part of the revitalization of the local tourism trade by letting Klook treat you to enticing holiday deals at local theme parks and attractions, All-In Travel Bubbles, local hotel & resort perks, and tour activities in popular vacation hotspots like Boracay and Cebu.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine economy might have taken a hard hit three lockdowns into the pandemic, but never underestimate how well the Philippines gets back on its feet. This holiday season, the comeback of the decade is ready to take place.



You got that right: Philippine tourism is making a much awaited return to the main stage of the country’s economic growth, and Klook is here to usher in the new era.



The opportunities are abundant in the realm of Philippine adventure-seeking. Locals in homeland hotspots like Boracay, Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Palawan, Tagaytay or Batangas, are more than eager and ready to share their slice of paradise to eager sanctuary seekers.



The wonderful bit of Klook’s holiday getaway is that they have over P3 million worth of discounts and prizes to give away.



Become an integral part of the revitalization of the local tourism trade by letting Klook treat you to enticing holiday deals at local theme parks and attractions, All-In Travel Bubbles, local hotel & resort perks, and tour activities in popular vacation hotspots like Boracay and Cebu.



Homeland hotspots are back on our radars this holiday season



Anyone with the desire to reawaken Philippine paradise culture can qualify for these exciting deals with a 8% off discount on all local activities with no minimum spend requirement. Get in line for 4+1 or 20% off family deals in Enchanted Kingdom, Avilon Zoo, Camayan Beach, Dinosaur Island, Cebu All Attractions Passes, Zoobic, Manila Ocean Park, The Dessert Museum and Skyranch.



The adventures don’t stop there. Spend the holidays with up to 10% off on activities like a jetskiing, parasail, banana boats, UFO, Boracay Island Tours and Helmet Drives, and an assortment of fun undertakings at Plantation Bay, Bluewater Sumilon and Bluewater Maribago.



It’s only through Klook that Filipinos can also upgrade the homeland experience with STAY+ and Travel Bubble Deals of up to 18% off on SETIR, Tides Hotel, The Lind, Villas by Eco Hotel, Belmont Boracay, Taal Vista, Pico Sands, Shangri-La Boracay, Crusoe Cabins, Las Casas, Cocoons Casobe, The Manor at CJH, Bluewater Panglao, Bluewater Sumilon and Bluewater Maribago.



Homeland hotspots are back on our radars this holiday season



For the most avid sanctuary seekers, exclusive giveaways await Klook-registered users who use any Klook product or service with the promo code for the holiday campaign. Doing so qualifies you for a chance to win an overnight stay at Taal Vista, overnight stay at Pico Sands, 3 days/2 nights at Boracay Shangri-La, 3 days/2 nights at Belmont Boracay and a Sunlight EcoTourism Travel Bubble.



Kaya Pilipinas, Tara Na! What are you waiting for? Become a part of the Philippines’ healing and breathe life back into the paradise in our very own backyard while treating yourself and your loved ones to a much deserved break from the bustle of daily life.



Explore the healing beauty of your homeland and join Klook in ushering in a new era of local tourism. Bring your home back to life by booking your holiday getaway on the Klook app. Open yourself up to a wealth of experiences only the Philippines can offer.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

