'Learn to live with it': Licensed pilot advices travelers amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Now that travel restrictions are now getting loose in different provinces in the country, a licensed pilot and aviation influencer advised travelers not to be complacent travelling and take necessary precautions.

Former model and GMA artist Mann Ed Demalata said the COVID-19 virus is still here but it shouldn’t be a hindrance from living lives.

“We should take all the necessary precautions like getting vaccinated, getting tested, disinfecting, wearing face masks and faceshields, engaging in exercise, and taking vitamins and supplements. The virus is still here but it shouldn’t completely hinder us from living our lives,” Mann said.

“This virus has been with us for the past two years and I think it is going to be here for the next few years or so. We have no better option but to equip ourselves and learn to live with it. You see, people missed flying and once we get into a better situation, people will want to visit their friends and relatives all over the world,” he added.

Mann currently flies as a turboprop captain for one of the top airlines in the Philippines. He became a captain at the age of 28 in 2016 which he considers a major career milestone.

When asked how safe it is these days to fly, he said, “All of our aircraft are equipped with HEPA filters which purifies 99.98 % of airborn contaminants such as viruses and bacteria.”

He also added that all of their employees in the company are fully vaccinated and are updated when it comes to COVID-19 health protocols. These safety measures include mandatory social distancing, wearing of face masks and face shield, disinfecting and health checks before every flight.

“I am happy that the infection rate is going down and so is the number of active cases. Consequently, flights are beginning to pick up again,” Mann said.

“I’m happy that majority of our population is getting vaccinated. There really is a light at the end of the tunnel,” he added.

