



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Travel and Tourism

                        
'Learn to live with it': Licensed pilot advices travelers amid COVID-19 pandemic

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 13, 2021 | 3:41pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
'Learn to live with it': Licensed pilot advices travelers amid COVID-19 pandemic
Licensed pilot and aviation influencer Mann Ed Demalata
Mann Ed Demalata via Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Now that travel restrictions are now getting loose in different provinces in the country, a licensed pilot and aviation influencer advised travelers not to be complacent travelling and take necessary precautions. 



Former model and GMA artist Mann Ed Demalata said the COVID-19 virus is still here but it shouldn’t be a hindrance from living lives. 



“We should take all the necessary precautions like getting vaccinated, getting tested, disinfecting, wearing face masks and faceshields, engaging in exercise, and taking vitamins and supplements. The virus is still here but it shouldn’t completely hinder us from living our lives,” Mann said. 



“This virus has been with us for the past two years and I think it is going to be here for the next few years or so. We have no better option but to equip ourselves and learn to live with it. You see, people missed flying and once we get into a better situation, people will want to visit their friends and relatives all over the world,” he added. 










Mann currently flies as a turboprop captain for one of the top airlines in the Philippines. He became a captain at the age of 28 in 2016 which he considers a major career milestone.



When asked how safe it is these days to fly, he said, “All of our aircraft are equipped with HEPA filters which purifies 99.98 % of airborn contaminants such as viruses and bacteria.” 



He also added that all of their employees in the company are fully vaccinated and are updated when it comes to COVID-19 health protocols. These safety measures include mandatory social distancing, wearing of face masks and face shield, disinfecting and health checks before every flight.



“I am happy that the infection rate is going down and so is the number of active cases. Consequently, flights are beginning to pick up again,” Mann said. 



“I’m happy that majority of our population is getting vaccinated. There really is a light at the end of the tunnel,” he added. 

 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      AIR PILOTS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Swab test requirement for travels to Boracay lifted for fully vaxxed tourists
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Swab test requirement for travels to Boracay lifted for fully vaxxed tourists


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
You can now visit the world-renowned island of Boracay without taking RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction)...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UK residents gear up for transatlantic travel restart
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
UK residents gear up for transatlantic travel restart


                              

                                                                  By Joe Jackson |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
The United States will reopen its land and air borders from Monday to fully vaccinated foreign visitors.

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Visa-free travel': Tour the world in a day at Cavite resort
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
'Visa-free travel': Tour the world in a day at Cavite resort


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
A farm resort in Cavite is becoming a go-to travel destination from different parts of Metro Manila as its landmarks aim to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sarah Jessica Parker hosts Carrie Bradshaw&rsquo;s apartment (and closet) on Airbnb
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Sarah Jessica Parker hosts Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment (and closet) on Airbnb


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
In celebration of the upcoming release of the HBO Max Original “And Just Like That...,” the highly-anticipated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eiffel Tower visitor numbers climb to pre-COVID levels
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Eiffel Tower visitor numbers climb to pre-COVID levels


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
The Eiffel Tower is clocking up visitor numbers not seen since COVID-19 kept most tourists away and ripped a deep hole in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: 5 things to see and do in Pampanga
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: 5 things to see and do in Pampanga


                              

                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Since Pampanga is known as the Culinary Capital of the Philippines, a visit to the province is synonymous to food adventure....

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with