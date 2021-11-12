



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Travel and Tourism

                        
Swab test requirement for travels to Boracay lifted for fully vaxxed tourists

                        

                        
Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
November 12, 2021 | 1:06pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Swab test requirement for travels to Boracay lifted for fully vaxxed tourists
This February 2021 photo shows tourists in Boracay. 
Malay Municipal Tourism Office/Facebook

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — You can now visit the world-renowned island of Boracay without taking RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test if you are fully vaccinated.



This was after Aklan Governor Florencio Miraflores announced that he would waive the RT-PCR test for fully vaccinated tourists which used to be a requirement to enter Boracay.

   
   


“Ang kailangan na lang, kung kumuha sila ng QR code nila, ang kailangan na lang, instead ng RT-PCR test na nire-require namin, magsa-submit na lang sila ng vaccination certificate or VaxCertPH under the DICT (Department of Information and Communications Technology)," Miraflores said in an interview on ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo.



The DOT welcomed this announcement and said it is hopeful that the lifting of the COVID-19 test would boost the tourist arrivals on the island.



It cited that Boracay experienced a dramatic increase in tourist arrivals in the last two months, with a total of 32,452 visitors in October. 



“We hope to see even more visitors for the months of November and December, given this positive development, and ensure everyone's safety altogether now that Boracay's fully vaxxed tourism workers are at 94%, while [its] entire eligible population is at 70% vaccinated,” the tourism agency said.



In July, the DOT in coordination with National Task Force against COVID-19 Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez, Jr. and Deputy Chief Implementer Vince Dizon, initiated the vaccination program for tourism workers in Boracay.



Aside from Boracay, the following tourist destinations are no longer requiring COVID-19 tests and are accepting vaccination cards:



    
	
  • Clark Freeport Zone (except areas for travelers from areas under Enhanced Community Quarantine) 
    • 
	
  • Subic Bay Freeport Zone 
    • 
	
  • Tarlac (for travelers coming from areas under ECQ and modified ECQ) 
    • 
	
  • Southern Leyte 
    • 
	
  • Cebu Province
    • 
	
  • Bohol (With valid ID, S-Pass- approved/pending)
    • 
	
  • Mandaue City
    • 
	
  • Catbalogan City
    • 
	
  • Lapu-Lapu City
    • 
	
  • Naga
    • 
	
  • Masbate Province
    • 
	
  • Iloilo
    • 
	
  • Negros Occidental
    • 
	
  • Negros Oriental – (With valid ID)
    • 
	
  • Misamis Oriental
    • 
	
  • Davao Oriental
    • 
	
  • Tacloban City  
    • 
	
  • Maasin City 
    • 




On the other hand, Cebu City requires a vaccination card with QR code.



“If without QR code, present the official vaccination certificate issued by the local health officer of the LGU concerned on vaccination certification issued by the Department of Health-Bureau of Quarantine,” the directive No. 10-25-01 reads.



The DOT Central Visayas, meanwhile, said travelers visiting Siquijor are still required to submit negative RT-PCR test result taken within the last 72 hours from the scheduled arrival. They are also required to present valid ID or barangay certificate and approved S-Pass.



S-PaSS is a travel management system developed by the Department of Science and Technology.



 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BORACAY
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM
                                                      NEW NORMAL
                                                      PHILIPPINE TOURISM
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 4, 2021 - 5:52pm                           


                           

                              
Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Main image by AFP/Romeo Gacad

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 4, 2021 - 5:52pm                              


                              
Emirates is to start daily flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv on Saturday, the airline announces, in the latest sign of deepening relations since the UAE and Israel normalised ties in September last year.



The Dubai-based carrier, one of the largest in the world, said the new service would also link Israel seamlessly with its global route network.



Low-cost carrier Flydubai launched the first commercial flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai just a few months after last year's agreement. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 1, 2021 - 12:56pm                              


                              
Overseas tourists began pouring into Bangkok and the holiday island of Phuket on Monday as Thailand kickstarted its tourism industry after 18 months of Covid curbs.



The coronavirus pandemic hammered the kingdom's tourism-reliant economy, which last year saw its worst performance since the 1997 Asian financial crisis as arrivals dwindled more than 80 percent.



Thai authorities have given the green light to vaccinated tourists from over 60 "low-risk" countries to skip hotel quarantine — providing the sector a much-needed lifeline.



Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport and Phuket's international terminal were the first on Monday morning to receive visitors, with mostly European tourists greeted by staff dressed in PPE gear to process their documents. --  AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 30, 2021 - 2:45pm                              


                              
Tourism chief Berna Romulo-Puyat says qualified domestic tourists can now enjoy free Real-Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction tests at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center starting November 1.



"As travel restrictions continue to ease up, we aim to encourage more tourists to visit their destination of choice by providing a full subsidy on RT-PCR testing. This program helps ensure the safety of tourists, tourism workers, and local stakeholders in various destinations", says Puyat.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 29, 2021 - 7:14am                              


                              
The UK government is to remove all remaining countries from its travel "red list", scrapping bans on foreigners travelling to England, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says Thursday.



The minister announces the remaining seven countries on the list — Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela — will be taken off on November 1.



Britons arriving from these countries will no longer need to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel, while nationals of those countries will now be allowed to travel to England.



"We will keep the red list category in place as a precautionary measure to protect public health and are prepared to add countries and territories back if needed, as the UK's first line of defence," Shapps says on Twitter. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 28, 2021 - 7:21am                              


                              
Vaccinated tourists will be allowed into Israel from November 1, the government said on Wednesday, after a campaign to get booster shots into arms succeeding in driving down infections.



Israel was the first country to launch a mass booster campaign, with more than 3.9 million getting a third dose since the summer.



In late August and early September, cases rose to more than 10,000 a day, a number that has since fallen to just a few hundred. — AFP

                           

                        

                        

                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 UK residents gear up for transatlantic travel restart
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
UK residents gear up for transatlantic travel restart


                              

                                                                  By Joe Jackson |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
The United States will reopen its land and air borders from Monday to fully vaccinated foreign visitors.

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Visa-free travel': Tour the world in a day at Cavite resort
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
'Visa-free travel': Tour the world in a day at Cavite resort


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
A farm resort in Cavite is becoming a go-to travel destination from different parts of Metro Manila as its landmarks aim to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sarah Jessica Parker hosts Carrie Bradshaw&rsquo;s apartment (and closet) on Airbnb
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Sarah Jessica Parker hosts Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment (and closet) on Airbnb


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
In celebration of the upcoming release of the HBO Max Original “And Just Like That...,” the highly-anticipated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eiffel Tower visitor numbers climb to pre-COVID levels
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Eiffel Tower visitor numbers climb to pre-COVID levels


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
The Eiffel Tower is clocking up visitor numbers not seen since COVID-19 kept most tourists away and ripped a deep hole in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: 5 things to see and do in Pampanga
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: 5 things to see and do in Pampanga


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Since Pampanga is known as the Culinary Capital of the Philippines, a visit to the province is synonymous to food adventure....

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lakbay Norte: Top tourist spots to see in Nueva Ecija
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Lakbay Norte: Top tourist spots to see in Nueva Ecija


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
From scenic hills and farms to historical sites, Nueva Ecija proves it is not only the country’s number one source of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with