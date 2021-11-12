Swab test requirement for travels to Boracay lifted for fully vaxxed tourists

MANILA, Philippines — You can now visit the world-renowned island of Boracay without taking RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test if you are fully vaccinated.

This was after Aklan Governor Florencio Miraflores announced that he would waive the RT-PCR test for fully vaccinated tourists which used to be a requirement to enter Boracay.

“Ang kailangan na lang, kung kumuha sila ng QR code nila, ang kailangan na lang, instead ng RT-PCR test na nire-require namin, magsa-submit na lang sila ng vaccination certificate or VaxCertPH under the DICT (Department of Information and Communications Technology)," Miraflores said in an interview on ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo.

The DOT welcomed this announcement and said it is hopeful that the lifting of the COVID-19 test would boost the tourist arrivals on the island.

It cited that Boracay experienced a dramatic increase in tourist arrivals in the last two months, with a total of 32,452 visitors in October.

“We hope to see even more visitors for the months of November and December, given this positive development, and ensure everyone's safety altogether now that Boracay's fully vaxxed tourism workers are at 94%, while [its] entire eligible population is at 70% vaccinated,” the tourism agency said.

In July, the DOT in coordination with National Task Force against COVID-19 Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez, Jr. and Deputy Chief Implementer Vince Dizon, initiated the vaccination program for tourism workers in Boracay.

Aside from Boracay, the following tourist destinations are no longer requiring COVID-19 tests and are accepting vaccination cards:

Clark Freeport Zone (except areas for travelers from areas under Enhanced Community Quarantine)

Subic Bay Freeport Zone

Tarlac (for travelers coming from areas under ECQ and modified ECQ)

Southern Leyte

Cebu Province

Bohol (With valid ID, S-Pass- approved/pending)

Mandaue City

Catbalogan City

Lapu-Lapu City

Naga

Masbate Province

Iloilo

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental – (With valid ID)

Misamis Oriental

Davao Oriental

Tacloban City

Maasin City

On the other hand, Cebu City requires a vaccination card with QR code.

“If without QR code, present the official vaccination certificate issued by the local health officer of the LGU concerned on vaccination certification issued by the Department of Health-Bureau of Quarantine,” the directive No. 10-25-01 reads.

The DOT Central Visayas, meanwhile, said travelers visiting Siquijor are still required to submit negative RT-PCR test result taken within the last 72 hours from the scheduled arrival. They are also required to present valid ID or barangay certificate and approved S-Pass.

S-PaSS is a travel management system developed by the Department of Science and Technology.