Sarah Jessica Parker hosts Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment (and closet) on Airbnb

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of the upcoming release of the HBO Max Original “And Just Like That...,” the highly-anticipated new chapter of “Sex and the City,” award-winning actress and producer Sarah Jessica Parker is opening the doors to Carrie Bradshaw’s New York City brownstone, in partnership with Airbnb and Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

It’s been 20+ years since unlucky-in-love advice columnist Carrie stepped into our lives – in stilettos, no less – on “Sex and the City.” As anticipation builds to revisit the beloved character in her newest chapter, “And Just Like That...,” Sarah Jessica is adding Airbnb host to her repertoire and offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime stay at Carrie’s apartment – lust-worthy closet included.

Parker will host two, one-night stays for up to two guests each at a re-creation of Carrie’s brownstone on November 12 and 13 for only $23 a night, in honor of the 23 years since we were first introduced to the fashion-forward icon and her friends.

“The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the ‘Sex and the City’ story has been such a joy,” said Parker in a statement.

“I’m excited for our audience to experience Carrie’s New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time.”

Photo release The stay offers a chance to admire and play dress-up in Carrie’s iconic closet, complete with her favorite looks (like the Patricia Field tutu she wears in the opening credits), designers, and of course, shoes!

What would a night at Carrie’s look like? During their stays, guests will be immersed in a quintessentially Carrie experience with:

A virtual greeting at check-in from Sarah Jessica herself, and a narration reminiscent of each episode’s thought-provoking intro.

The chance to admire and play dress-up in Carrie’s iconic closet, complete with her favorite looks (like the Patricia Field tutu she wears in the opening credits), designers, and of course, shoes!

The opportunity to descend the steps of her brownstone and stroll the streets of Manhattan (splash from a city bus not included).

Cosmopolitans for a toast.

A styling session and photoshoot where guests can channel their inner fashionistas.

Open only to US citizens, the stays are not a contest and can be booked beginning November 8, at noon ET at airbnb.com/sexandthecity.

Those looking to book should note that this stay’s rules require strict adherence with local COVID-19 guidelines. Onsite staff will follow applicable local, state, and federal guidelines as well as Airbnb’s COVID-19 Safety Practices, which include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when required by local laws or guidelines, and abiding by our five-step enhanced cleaning process. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from New York City.

To celebrate Carrie’s return to television screens, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to The Studio Museum in Harlem, a contemporary art museum championing the work of artists of African descent.