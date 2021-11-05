'Visa-free travel': Tour the world in a day at Cavite resort

MANILA, Philippines — A farm resort in Cavite is becoming a go-to travel destination from different parts of Metro Manila as its landmarks aim to make visitors travel the world in a day, visa-free.

Located in Naic, Cavite, Torres Farm Resort is now open for visitors as long as they are vaccinated.

Resort part-owner and president Eric Torres Baylosis told Philstar.com that the resort is for Filipinos who wanted to travel but doesn’t have the time to get requirements.

“Marami tayong kababayan na gustong mag-travel kaso marami pang kailangang asikasuhin like visa kaya ito kami, around the world in one day or travel without visa. Kinuha namin 'yung mga popular attractions sa ibang bansa tapos pinatayo namin,” Eric said.

“It’s a 14-hectare land, so far ang na-dedevelop pa lang namin ay six hectares. Mag-eexpand pa kami (to include) the Great Wall of China,” he added.

He said that the farm is always shown in different TV shows.

“Ang ginawa kong marketing strategy, nakipag ex-deal ako sa mga tapings, shooting for their show. Dito sila nag-shoot tapos na-promote 'yung resort,” he said.

“Lagi akong may shooting dito ng ‘Wagas,’ ‘Magpakailanman,’ ‘Tadhana’ at iba pa,” he added.

The resort is also open for non-vaccinated guests but for day tour only. Guests who want to have overnight accommodation should be fully-vaccinated.

Eric said the resort’s major draw is really as a picture-taking destination given its different replicas of world's iconic landmarks, including Eiffel Tower, Disneyland, Santorini, Ancient Greece, Singapore, Pyramids of Giza, Statue of Liberty, Central Park and Lego Land.

“Isa sa pinaka-attraction ko dito ay picture-taking. 'Di ba may mga resorts na ang attractions nila ay 'yung swimming, accommodation. Dito, pwede 'yung pupunta ka lang for day tour tapos magpi-picture ka lang. I have 21 countries (represented) here in Torres Farm,” he said.

“Before pandemic, dinadagsa kami dito ng field trips. So ayon 'yung naging bread and butter ko, 'yung picture-taking hindi 'yung swimming. 'Pag picture-taking, hindi need ng vaccination card. Pero 'pag may kasamang bata for day tour kailangan vaccinated ang mga guardians,” he added.

Pugon-style pizza

The popular Baguio pizza restaurant Amare has a branch inside the resort. The restaurant boasts of pugon-style pizza with many flavors such as Gorgonzola, Truffle, Goat-Cheese, Foie Gras, Wagyu Overload, and many more.

Eric said they decided to franchise the restaurant for their customers who want to eat nice food.

“Noong nag-Baguio kami naimbitahan kami sa Amare sa Baguio. Hanggang naisip namin na dalhin ang restaurant dito sa resort kasi baka sabihin ng mga guest, 'Galing kaming Manila ito rin ang kakainin namin.’ So naisip namin na maglagay ng medyo high-end na restaurant,” he explained.

Editor's note: The tour to Torres Farm was hosted by Torres Farm to promote tourism in the area. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.