Lakbay Norte: Top tourist spots to see in Nueva Ecija
MANILA, Philippines — Since most of its land are rice fields, Nueva Ecija has been dubbed the “Rice Granary of the Philippines.”
But little do people know, the province also has tourist spots where visitors can relax this time of the pandemic.
From scenic hills and farms to historical sites, Nueva Ecija proves it is not only the country’s number one source of rice.
Colosboa Hills
Located in the town of Cuyapo, hikers can enjoy the Colosboa Hills' undulating landscape. Families can also lay down their picnic mats amid the calm of Mount Bangcay, with grazing cows in view. The hills' uneven terrain are also perfect for bikers seeking adrenaline rush.
Argamosa Farm
Espejo Farm
Highland Bali Villas
Farm Ridge by Desmond Farm
Located in Pantabangan, Farm Ridge is a luxurious wooden cabin atop a ridge that overlooks the Sierra Madre Mountain Range and Pantabangan Dam. Each of the cabins has its own mini pool. With mornings feeling like in Baguio or Sagada, a hot cup of chocolate or coffee is perfect while enjoying the scenic view.
Forest Garden
Also located in Pantabangan, guests can enjoy a sea of clouds in the garden. There is also a wooden art installations site that is perfect for Instagram selfies.
Freedom Park
