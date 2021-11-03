



































































 




   

   









Travel and Tourism

                        
Lakbay Norte: Top tourist spots to see in Nueva Ecija

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 3, 2021 | 2:50pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Lakbay Norte: Top tourist spots to see in Nueva Ecija
Farm Ridge by Desmond Farm in Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Since most of its land are rice fields, Nueva Ecija has been dubbed the “Rice Granary of the Philippines.”



But little do people know, the province also has tourist spots where visitors can relax this time of the pandemic. 



From scenic hills and farms to historical sites, Nueva Ecija proves it is not only the country’s number one source of rice. 



Colosboa Hills 



Located in the town of Cuyapo, hikers can enjoy the Colosboa Hills' undulating landscape. Families can also lay down their picnic mats amid the calm of Mount Bangcay, with grazing cows in view. The hills' uneven terrain are also perfect for bikers seeking adrenaline rush. 



 





Biking at Colosboa Hills.

Argamosa Farm







Also located in the town of Cuyapo, the farm is a popular pick for festivities and intimate gatherings. Scattered across the five-hectare property are gorgeous Balinese-style huts surrounded by rows of trees and Libsung Lake, a sweet spot for that Instagram-worthy selfie. 

Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo









 



Espejo Farm







The farm is located in the town on Guimba. It is known for its multi-awarded export-quality sweet Catimon mangoes. 

Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo









 



Highland Bali Villas







Travel to Bali, Indonesia by land in this Bali-inspired resort located in Pantabangan. It features well-furnished luxury villas, some with their own private pool. There are also a variety of water sports activities or indulge in relaxing massages and spa treatments.

Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo









 



Farm Ridge by Desmond Farm 



Located in Pantabangan, Farm Ridge is a luxurious wooden cabin atop a ridge that overlooks the Sierra Madre Mountain Range and Pantabangan Dam. Each of the cabins has its own mini pool. With mornings feeling like in Baguio or Sagada, a hot cup of chocolate or coffee is perfect while enjoying the scenic view. 



 





Farm Ridge by Desmond Farm

Forest Garden



Also located in Pantabangan, guests can enjoy a sea of clouds in the garden. There is also a wooden art installations site that is perfect for Instagram selfies. 



 





Forest Garden

Freedom Park









Located in Cabanatuan City, the park is dedicated to the country’s heroes. A monument of the great Filipino war hero General Antonio Luna is in the park along with other memorials. Nearby, travelers can find the historic plaza fronting San Nicholas of Tolentino Parish, or Cabanatuan Cathedral, where Luna was assassinated.



Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo









 



Editor's note: The tour to Nueva Ecija was hosted by NLEX to promote tourism in the area. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines. 



RELATEDNueva Ecija farm now open to tourists to give taste of pandemic farm life


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

