Stars teach how to live like locals in their hometowns via new TV show

MANILA, Philippines — AXN Asia, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism (DOT), recently released “My Hometown Is G.O.A.T.,” where three sets of celebrities explore the regions they call home to show audiences what make these destinations “Greatest Of All Time.”

From the pristine beaches of Zamboanga, to the gastronomical delights of Pampanga, and all the way up the long, inviting roads going to La Union, each 15-minute episode of “My Hometown Is G.O.A.T.” will show off different regions in the Philippines through the eyes of hosts who call these places home. By their own example, the hosts will also demonstrate how to travel safely in the new normal.

To celebrate their second wedding anniversary, celebrity couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez head to Megan’s hometown of Zambales, then visit neighboring Pampanga and Tarlac for a taste of their delicacies and history.

Meanwhile, Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados flies to Zamboanga for a grand homecoming. She embarks on an “Eat, Pray, Love” solo rendezvous, where she rediscovers the most breathtaking adventures that the region has to offer.

Finally, Marc Pingris, along with fellow basketball superstars JC Intal, Jayjay Helterbrand and Rico Maierhofer, takes the long road on his motorbike up to the most scenic spots of La Union, passing by his hometown of Pangasinan on the way. Revved up to ride, play and eat, the Philippine Bikers Amazing “PBA” Moto Club is set to have the adventure of a lifetime in the great North.

“While we remain at home, our desire for travel continues to grow. In 'My Hometown Is G.O.A.T.,' viewers can discover beautiful destinations in the Philippines intimately as our celebrity hosts share the best of their hometowns. We hope that the show can help satiate the wanderlust of our audiences as we wait for the world to become ready for travel. On the flip side, we also hope to reach our many Filipino fans across Asia and help soothe their longing for home, while rekindling their nostalgia and pride in their own hometowns,” said George Chien, Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of KC Global Media Asia, the network that owns leading English general entertainment channel AXN Asia.

The six-episode travel and lifestyle series will premiere regionally in Southeast Asia on November 4, with episodes coming out on AXN Asia every Thursday and Friday at 8.30 p.m., and on the AXN Asia YouTube channel every following Wednesday at 8.30 p.m. The show will also be broadcast on AXN Taiwan and AXN Korea starting November 8 and November 13 respectively.