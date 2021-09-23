Kim Chiu celebrates Padre Pio feast day with throwback post in Italy

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu celebrated the feast day of Padre Pio by reminiscing her time in Italy.

In her Instagram account earlier today, Kim posted photos of her in Padre Pio Church in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy when she went there last 2019.

“Remembering the first time I visited Padre Pio Church in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, where his body is being laid,” Kim said.

A devotee of Padre Pio, Kim said she’s very grateful to hear the mass and saw the father’s relic up close.

“As a devotee, I am very grateful to hear the mass and even see his relic up close. It was a feeling I will forever treasure,” she said.

“Spent hours and hours around the area wherever I go, I felt his holy presence, that time I had so many questions in my mind then I saw a saying in a wall in front of me where I was (seated), it says, ‘not all things we prayed will be given to us right there. It takes time, or there’s more to what we prayed for. Pray, Hope, and Do not worry,’” she added.

She advised her followers to be closer to God and she hopes that Padre Pio’s life also inspires theirs.

“Be closer to God and may the life of St Padre Pio inspire you to follow and honor Jesus,” she said.

