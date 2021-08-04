







































































 




   







   















Hyun Bin: 'Travel is essential;' 'touring the Philippines would be great'
Korean star Hyun Bin
Hyun Bin: 'Travel is essential;' 'touring the Philippines would be great'

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2021 - 3:56pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines —  “I think touring the Philippines would be a great experience,” said Korean star Hyun Bin as he mused about the opportunity to travel once again, especially to visit his Filipino fans, in the second leg of the Smart Hallyu Hangouts.



Presented by leading mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc., Hyun Bin graced the second episode of the Smart Hallyu Hangouts, a series of online shows where subscribers can watch their Korean idols through a live feed from wherever they are in the world. This episode follows the premiere of the series, which featured Hyun Bin’s Crash Landing On You leading lady Son Ye Jin.



Like the first episode, Hyun Bin was joined by Philippines-based host Sam Oh, Korea-based co-host Park Kyung-lim, and select lucky fans who participated in the event via online call.



Hyun Bin recounted many stories and details during the interview, especially of his interesting and memorable experience shooting his iconic commercial for Smart.



“The Smart commercial was full of visual effects. Everything that surrounded me was computer graphics, so I had to act in an empty space,” Hyun Bin said about the ad, which he said he liked. “It was exciting to imagine what the result would be like, but at the same time, not knowing if I’m doing all right or even what I was doing made me feel a little awkward. But it was exciting as well."



The actor also gave fans a closer look at his life and personality, regaling everyone with interesting bits of trivia. These include wanting to be a detective when he was young, considering a possible career as a golfer or even a businessman now, whether he searches his name on the internet, what he feels about himself, his real-life piano-playing skills, his previous dramas and movies, and a lot more.



Hyun Bin also thanked his Filipino fans for their unwavering support, and vowed to visit them as soon as he can after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



“I’m always grateful to my fans,” he said. “All I can do for them to repay their love is to continue acting, hoping it would make their life a little better. Although it was for a short time, I got to talk with my fans and talk about my works for a short while. It was nice to communicate with my fans, even though I could only see them through a screen.”



'Traveling is an activity everyone should experience'



It might not be recommended right now but he believes traveling is essential.



"I suggest you travel somewhere where the culture and the environment are different. It gives you a new perspective. While traveling, you experience new emotions and discover the sides of you you have never noticed. And I think that’s a great experience for many reasons," he remarked.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

