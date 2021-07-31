







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Report shows early bright spots in domestic travel recovery
This undated image shows travelers walking in an airport.
Pixabay/Skitterphoto

                     

                        

                           
Report shows early bright spots in domestic travel recovery

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 31, 2021 - 5:51pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — While there may be an impending implementation of enhanced community quarantine for the third time in the National Capital Region this August, travel across the globe has seen relatively more good news.



Road trips and visits and purchases in bike stores have seen an uptick as reflected in a report by Mastercard Economics Institute.



The Recovery Insights: Ready for Takeoff? presents travel trends around the world. The report revealed that 1/5 of the countries in the study have returned to at least 90% of pre-pandemic levels for domestic flight bookings.



These findings are based on aggregated and "anonymized" sales activity across the global Mastercard network with additional input from third-party data sets and proprietary analysis by the Mastercard Economics Institute. Factors considered include balance between leisure and business, local and long-distance, and saving and spending. It also looked into the uptick in spending categories and what these mean for travel recovery. 



Here are some of the report's key findings:



1. Business travel lags behind leisure travel by approximately four months globally.



People are travelling more for business purposes. In the Asia-Pacific region, Australia, Malaysia and the Philippines are seeing more business travel-related bookings.



2. Globally fuel spending is up 13% from its previous peak in 2019.



It looks like months of being locked away did just the trick for a lot of people. If they can't fly, then they can drive to the beach or outside NCR.



Road trips contributed to the study's finding that domestic ground travel with increased fuel spending were seen in the Philippines and its neighboring countries Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia.



3. With border closures still in place, pent-up savings are helping to drive sales across a variety of categories.



What can one do with extra money that could use some spending when there are lockdowns? The report found interesting spending in the region with sales for beauty salons and luggage stores seeing upticks.



Still, those who are raring to satisfy their wanderlusts contributed to sales at boat dealers (+30%) and bike stores (+62%) across the world.



Sales of bikes and accessories do not surprise as these easy-to-use mobile modes of transportation have seen a rise in popularity even in Metro Manila's busiest streets during the pandemic.



“Although many markets in Asia Pacific are yet to see international borders open, there are some early bright spots in domestic travel recovery,” said David Mann, chief economist, AP & MEA of the Mastercard Economics Institute. "As travel corridors continue to open and flourish across the United States and Europe, Mastercard believes the pent-up demand in Asia Pacific, exacerbated by extended lockdowns, will follow a similar trajectory in both business and leisure travel, as the region cautiously re-opens its borders.”



Mastercard launched Recovery Insights to help businesses and governments better manage the economic risks presented by COVID-19. Through this initiative, Mastercard has provided data-driven insights, analytics and other services to businesses and governments to help them understand ever-changing consumer spending trends and how to address them.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      TRAVEL
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 El Nido, Cebu among 50 Best Islands in the World
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 hours ago

                              
                              
El Nido, Cebu among 50 Best Islands in the World


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Palawan is the second best island while Cebu lands on the 25th spot in Big 7 Travel's 50 Best Islands in the World 2021.

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sunlight Air marks second anniversary with brighter milestones
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Sunlight Air marks second anniversary with brighter milestones


                              

                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
With Sunlight Air's  goal to transform the current aviation industry and to provide safe and seamless flights to everyone,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wil Dasovich beats vloggers around the world, wins big in Malta
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Wil Dasovich beats vloggers around the world, wins big in Malta


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino content creator Wil Dasovich won the Vlogfest Malta 2021, beating 10 other vloggers from around the world.

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Siargao hailed as one of Time&rsquo;s Top 100 world&rsquo;s greatest places of 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Siargao hailed as one of Time’s Top 100 world’s greatest places of 2021


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
The country’s surfing capital Siargao, once again earned international recognition.

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 HII hotels to boost health, safety protocols with trainings on sanitization
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
18 days ago

                              
                              
HII hotels to boost health, safety protocols with trainings on sanitization


                              

                                 18 days ago                              


                                                            
 Safety protocols are now essential to any travel experience.

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Traveling with kids during pandemic: Scarlet Belo, Powerpuff Girls give safe trip tips
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
24 days ago

                              
                              
Traveling with kids during pandemic: Scarlet Belo, Powerpuff Girls give safe trip tips


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 24 days ago                              


                                                            
Scarlet Snow Belo and the Powerpuff Girls team up to call on tourists to practice safe trip tips while traveling the Phi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with