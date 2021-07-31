







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
El Nido, Cebu among 50 Best Islands in the World
This undated image shows Kayangan Lake, Coron, Palawan, Philippines
Image by Giuliano Gabella (@ggabella91) via Unsplash

                     

                        

                           
El Nido, Cebu among 50 Best Islands in the World

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 31, 2021 - 11:21am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Palawan is the second best island while Cebu lands on the 25th spot in Big 7 Travel's 50 Best Islands in the World 2021.



Palawan's El Nido is singled out, with the travel site describing it  "feels untouched, with white sandy beaches and tropical jungle".



It also mentions its Secret Lagoon, where tourists can "swim through a hole in the limestone rocks to enter a hidden bay with crystal clear water and soft sand."



Cebu, meanwhile, is cited for its "sugar-white beaches, clear emerald waters, hot springs and several jungle waterfalls." Drinking the tuba (traditional Filipino drink made from the sap of the coconut) and swimming with the whale sharks in Oslob are among the activities mentioned in the list.









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Big 7 Travel (@big7travel)








The list is made by the site's editorial team. It followed a ranking system with nine criteria points namely editorial opinions and experiences; previous critic reviews; online customer reviews; location and accessibility; online presence; consistency; atmosphere and service; value for money and presentation.



Below are the top 10 Best Islands of the World 2021 according to Big 7 Travel:



    
	
  1. Lummi Island, Washington
    2. 
	
  2. Palawan, Philippines
    3. 
	
  3. Espiritu Santo, Vanuatu
    4. 
	
  4. Sommaroy, Norway
    5. 
	
  5. Korcula, Croatia
    6. 
	
  6. Fraser Island, Australia
    7. 
	
  7. Pemba Island, Zanzibar
    8. 
	
  8. Barbados
    9. 
	
  9. Flatey, Iceland
    10. 
	
  10. Bora Bora, French Polynesia
    11. 



                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BLUE PALAWAN
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Sunlight Air marks second anniversary with brighter milestones
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Sunlight Air marks second anniversary with brighter milestones


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
With Sunlight Air's  goal to transform the current aviation industry and to provide safe and seamless flights to everyone,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wil Dasovich beats vloggers around the world, wins big in Malta
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Wil Dasovich beats vloggers around the world, wins big in Malta


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino content creator Wil Dasovich won the Vlogfest Malta 2021, beating 10 other vloggers from around the world.

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Siargao hailed as one of Time&rsquo;s Top 100 world&rsquo;s greatest places of 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Siargao hailed as one of Time’s Top 100 world’s greatest places of 2021


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
The country’s surfing capital Siargao, once again earned international recognition.

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 HII hotels to boost health, safety protocols with trainings on sanitization
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
18 days ago

                              
                              
HII hotels to boost health, safety protocols with trainings on sanitization


                              

                                 18 days ago                              


                                                            
 Safety protocols are now essential to any travel experience.

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Traveling with kids during pandemic: Scarlet Belo, Powerpuff Girls give safe trip tips
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 days ago

                              
                              
Traveling with kids during pandemic: Scarlet Belo, Powerpuff Girls give safe trip tips


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 23 days ago                              


                                                            
Scarlet Snow Belo and the Powerpuff Girls team up to call on tourists to practice safe trip tips while traveling the Phi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Powerpuff Girls tapped to promote Philippine tourism anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 days ago

                              
                              
Powerpuff Girls tapped to promote Philippine tourism anew


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 23 days ago                              


                                                            
Scarlet Snow Belo and the Powerpuff Girls team up to call on tourists to practice safe trip tips while traveling the Phi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with