El Nido, Cebu among 50 Best Islands in the World

MANILA, Philippines — Palawan is the second best island while Cebu lands on the 25th spot in Big 7 Travel's 50 Best Islands in the World 2021.

Palawan's El Nido is singled out, with the travel site describing it "feels untouched, with white sandy beaches and tropical jungle".

It also mentions its Secret Lagoon, where tourists can "swim through a hole in the limestone rocks to enter a hidden bay with crystal clear water and soft sand."

Cebu, meanwhile, is cited for its "sugar-white beaches, clear emerald waters, hot springs and several jungle waterfalls." Drinking the tuba (traditional Filipino drink made from the sap of the coconut) and swimming with the whale sharks in Oslob are among the activities mentioned in the list.

The list is made by the site's editorial team. It followed a ranking system with nine criteria points namely editorial opinions and experiences; previous critic reviews; online customer reviews; location and accessibility; online presence; consistency; atmosphere and service; value for money and presentation.

Below are the top 10 Best Islands of the World 2021 according to Big 7 Travel: