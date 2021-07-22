Wil Dasovich beats vloggers around the world, wins big in Malta

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino content creator Wil Dasovich won the Vlogfest Malta 2021, beating 10 other vloggers from around the world.

Wil announced on his Facebook account that he won $30,000 for his video titled “Why I Needed To Leave Malta.”

“WE DID IT!!! We won the Vlogfest PLUS $30,000,” Wil wrote.

“This entire Eurotip has been one of the most incredible travels of my life and to be honest, before heading on this trip I’d barely even heard of Malta! But after weeks on this island I can definitely say it’s one of the most unique countries I’ve been to and Valletta is on my top 5 must see cities in the world!” he added.





The former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate said he was proud of being part of the tourism project showcasing Malta.

“I’m gratified through the roof to be casted in this creative group of filmmakers who were all able to showcase this lesser known gem of the Mediterranean in their own customized way of storytelling. Proud of every person in this competition especially team Spain & I urge you all to check out each creators’ videos to see the beauty I was up against!” he said.

Wil also commended the organizers, saying this is how every tourism campaign should be, letting content creators to choose what they want to do.

“To The VlogFest team + Visit Malta, this is how every tourism campaign should be handled! GIVE vloggers a car, food, place to sleep, and trust them to choose what they want to do/learn about the country & let them loose! No call times, no rules, just make a cool video and have fun with it cuz that experience & camaraderie will translate through the video!” he said.

“Thank you everyone who pulled for me to this dub,” he added.

