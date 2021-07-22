Sunlight Air marks second anniversary with brighter milestones

MANILA, Philippines — With most fleets grounded, airlines laying off their employees, and planes turning into freighters globally amid the pandemic, Sunlight Air tells a different story.

For a startup airline, soaring high given the tough competition would be an impossible mission, but Sunlight Air braved the skies on July 22, 2019 and then launched its operations last December 2020.

With its goal to transform the current aviation industry and to provide safe and seamless flights to everyone, Sunlight Air came a series of brighter milestones no airline could imagine at this moment.

More travel bubble packages

Photo Release Sunlight Air braved the skies on July 22, 2019 and launched its operations on December 24, 2020.

Sunlight Air offers an innovative approach in providing safe and seamless travels; it has partnered with several hotels and resorts to offer all-inclusive packages that are point-to-point from Manila or Clark to select destinations, highlighting its advanced COVID-19 measures and its own exclusive lounge in Manila and Busuanga where passengers can directly undergo airport processes and take off with less crowd mingling.

Sunlight Air’s travel bubble package with its sister company, Sunlight Ecotourism Island Resort (SETIR) has been a successful venture since last December. The success after its launch paved the way for partnership demands and growing market interest.

At present, the airline caters to famous, luxury, or budget hotels or resorts in Culion, Coron and Siargao with packages that are inclusive of flights, accommodation, land and boat transfers, food and beverage, activities, tours and more.

Growing team

Photo Release Sunlight Air, amid the pandemic, continues to offer an innovative approach in providing safe and seamless travels.

While most airlines are laying off employees, Sunlight Air has been hiring more people to join its growing team.

The airline values the importance of having a sufficient team to deliver a quality service. Sunlight Air, being open for more skilled individuals, serves as a beacon of hope for aspirants amid the worst of times.

More routes for cargo services

On and off the leisure travel restrictions, the airline decided to offer cargo services to Busuanga and Puerto Princesa, Palawan in May.

Today, it has Cebu, Bacolod, San Vicente and Cagayan de Oro under its belt. More destinations are coming up as the airline adds more routes to meet the increasing demand for cargo services from Sunlight Air.

Photo Release At present, the airline caters to famous, luxury, or budget hotels or resorts in Culion, Coron and Siargao with packages that are inclusive of flights, accommodation, land and boat transfers, food & beverage, activities, tours and more.

“The demand is due to our seamless cargo process. We ensure that we give the fastest and most reliable service possible in our communication, handling, and delivery. Having an exclusive lounge where all the goods are inspected and loaded is one of the many things our clients like about our service,” Joana Gracia, Cargo Sales Manager of Sunlight Air, said.

Staying afloat at the worst of times for the aviation industry, Sunlight Air couldn’t be more grateful for what it has today. The airline has been cooking up a bigger surprise this July in celebration of its second anniversary, one of which is its biggest travel bubble package sale to date.

For more information and updates, tune in at https://sunlightair.ph or Sunlight Air’s Facebook page.