Siargao hailed as one of Time’s Top 100 world’s greatest places of 2021

Siargao hailed as one of Timeâs Top 100 worldâs greatest places of 2021
This undated photo shows a view of Siargao island.
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s surfing capital Siargao, once again earned international recognition.



This time, it landed on Time Magazine’s list of "The World's 100 Greatest Places of 2021” released on Tuesday evening.

   
   


Time writer Duncan Forgan particularly cited the island’s beachfront Inara Siargao Resort.



"While destinations such as Boracay, Cebu and Palawan nailed the mass market, the teardrop-­shaped island off the coast of Mindanao until recently had been best known to a dedicated band of surfers lured by consistent waves. But the secret is out, and new spots are popping up on the island, including the beachfront Inara Siargao Resort, an intimate five-suite property that can be booked on Instagram,” Forgan wrote.



“Just before COVID-19 shutdowns, Siargao got additional cell towers to improve data connectivity, which will be a boon to tourism when it reopens to vaccinated international travelers," he added.






Time said it solicited nominations of places such as countries, regions cities and towns from their international network of correspondents and contributors to complete the list. This network has an “eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.”



“The result: a list of 100 unique destinations, from the idyllic Portuguese town of Arouca, now home to the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge, to the continent of Antarctica, which this December will experience a rare total solar eclipse. And while it may not be possible to safely visit each place just yet, they’re all well worth reading (and dreaming) about until it’s time, once again, to explore,” it said.



The publication also said the list is a tribute to individuals and businesses who were able to "adapt, build, and innovate" amid the challenges of the pandemic.



It also highlights "ingenuity, creativity, revitalization and reopenings in destinations across the world."



The Department of Tourism celebrated Siargao’s inclusion in the roster.



"I am pleased that the country's innate beauty continues to draw attention from travelers all over the world despite the pandemic. We are doubling our efforts to create a future of Philippine travel that is safe, more fun, and provides travelers with an authentic and meaningful experience throughout their journey,"  Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.



Last month, Siargao also entered fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue Paris’ top “10 islands to go on holiday this summer” list.



The island, located in Surigao del Norte, is now open to domestic tourists coming from general community quarantine and modified GCQ areas with health and safety protocols.



These areas can be viewed on www.philippines.travel/safetrip or its official Facebook page named "Surigao Del Norte Tourism and Culture Office".


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

