HII hotels to boost health, safety protocols with trainings on sanitization

MANILA, Philippines — Safety protocols are now essential to any travel experience.

The Department of Tourism strictly has consistently reminded the accredited accommodation establishments to implement minimum health and safety protocols.

In view of this, some establishments go the extra mile to fulfill the minimum standards for safety protocols.

Hospitality Innovators Inc, a hospitality management company, is among the companies that seek to strengthen their internal safety protocols.

Late June, it partnered with Lysol, a leading brand of cleaning and disinfectant products to boost its safety protocol as a way to reassure its stakeholders of their commitment to gold standards of health, hygiene and safety.

Luis Monserrat, HII founder and CEO said their partnership with the cleaning and disinfectant brand is anchored on their promise “to provide our guests with a higher standard of protection against COVID-19.”

“Working with a well-known brand that people trust was key to ensuring we don't only promise to provide our guests with the safest place to stay, but rather follow it through with extensive health and safety protocols, training, use of hospital-grade sanitation equipment, and use of products like Lysol—trusted the world-over for their high standard of protection,” he said.

Under this tie-up, the US brand will train HII’s Operations teams in each of its ten participating hotels.

These are:

Charlie's El Nido

The Cirque Serviced Residences

The Exchange Regency Residence Hotel

Hue Hotels & Resorts Boracay

Hue Hotels & Resorts Puerto Princesa

KL Serviced Residences

Parque Espana Residence Hotel

The Picasso Boutique Serviced Residences

The Sphere Serviced Residences

Y2 Residence Hotel

The participating members will undergo training focused on the proper use of cleaning and disinfectant products based on the best practices of Lysol’s extensive research & development, which will complement HII’s own health and safety protocols.

They seek to ensure that guests can enjoy well-sanitized rooms and common areas of the hotels.

Aside from the disinfectant and cleaning products, HII hotels are also using UV light machines, ULV fogging machines, and other sanitary precautions to ensure the safety of all guests, employees, and the community.

The hotel members also designated their respective general manager as the overall “Health and Safety Champion of the property,” while individual departments also have a designated “Health and Safety Champion” who see to it that hotel staff comply with the necessary procedures. — Rosette Adel