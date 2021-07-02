







































































 




   

   









Siargao joins Vogue Paris list of top â10 islands to go on holidayâ this summer
This undated photo shows Cloud 9 surfing area in Siargao.
Siargao joins Vogue Paris list of top ’10 islands to go on holiday’ this summer

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2021 - 6:31pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue Paris recently included the country’s surfing capital Siargao Island as among the top “10 islands to go on holiday this summer.”



In a piece dated June 18, Vogue Paris lifestyle editor Jade Simon described Siargao as a destination that “offers soaring one-on-one with wild nature, populated more guest houses with their feet in the sand rather than five-star palaces.”

   
   


“Jacking Horse or Pacifico beaches are ideal for groping the waves. And for the less sporty, ‎‎the natural pools‎‎ allow you to splash in turquoise water,” she said.



Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat welcomed the inclusion of the famous teardrop-shaped island in the roster.



“The inclusion of Siargao in the magazine’s list is a testament that the natural beauty of the Philippines remains enticing and top-of-mind among leisure travelers abroad, despite the restricted inbound travel for tourism due to the pandemic,” Puyat said.



Other islands that made it to the list are the following:



    
	
  • Ponza island in Italy;
    • 
	
  • Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands;
    • 
	
  • Vis in Croatia;
    • 
	
  • Sao Tome and Principe on the west African Coast;
    • 
	
  •  Isla Holbox in Mexico;
    • 
	
  • Manshausen Island in Norway;
    • 
	
  • Fourni island in Greece;
    • 
	
  • Canggu in Bali, Indonesia;
    • 
	
  • Spain’s volcanic island Lanzarote
    • 







Siargao is currently open to local travelers, including those coming from the National Capital Region.



Its tourism assistance center, however, said that the Executive Order No. 21-027 states that the province is under the state of general community quarantine.



“Any person 14 years old and below and 66 years old and above are not allowed to travel for leisure,” its advisory read.



Last February,Surigao del Norte Gov. Francisco Matugas on Tuesday approved a memorandum order allowing COVID-19 saliva test as a substitute for the usual reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test boarding requirement for aircraft passengers.



This was reiterated in the updated travel protocols and requirements for persons coming to Surigao del Norte province last June 18.



The following are the requirements for walk-in tourists:



    
	
  • A negative result on swab/saliva RT-PCR test, released within 48 hours upon arrival in the province
    • 
	
  • Valid identification card
    • 
	
  • Confirmed booking of at least two nights from Department of Tourism-authorized accommodations
    • 



                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM
                                                      NEW NORMAL
                                                      SIARGAO
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
