Lakbay Norte: Top Bulacan historical, cultural sites to explore

MANILA, Philippines — As one of the provinces that actively fought against the Spanish and the Americans back then, Bulacan is rich in culture and history.

While Metro Manila travelers usually think of Bulacan as only an exit point to more destinations in North Luzon, little do they know that Bulacan also has many historical and cultural sites to awaken not only nationalism, but all senses.

Recently, Philstar.com was one of the media outlets that covered North Luzon Expressway’s "Lakbay Norte" tour to promote Bulacan. "Lakbay Norte" is an NLEX Corporation initiative that aims to promote safe and fun travels by highlighting destinations in the North. Below are top historical sites to explore in the province.

Hiyas ng Bulacan Museum

Located in the cultural neighborhood of Malolos, the museum houses collections of valuable articles, documents, relics and mementos. Visitors can see General Gregorio "Goyo" del Pilar’s shoes and some war equipment used by the Americans.

Barasoain Church

Located in Malolos and built in 1888, Barasoain Church is dubbed as the "Cradle of Democracy in the East, the most important religious building in the Philippines."

The church was the site of the Constitutional Convention of the first Philippine Republic headed by Emilio Aguinaldo.

Casa Real

Casa Real was the office of National Printing Press of the revolutionary government in 1899. Casa Real is the home of relics and memorabilia during the Philippine revolution that is under the management of the National Historical Institute.

Malolos Heritage District

Travel back in time in Malolos Historic Town Center, also known as the Camestisuhan or Pariancillo District, a long stretch lined with Spanish and American-era houses and government structures.

Marcelo H. Del Pilar Shrine

Located in the municipality of Bulakan, Marcelo H. Del Pilar Shrine was the home of the patriot and editor of La Solidaridad. It’s now a museum that houses historical pieces related to Del Pilar and other Philippine heroes.

Nuestra Senora dela Asuncion Church

Declared as a National Cultural Heritage site last 2007 by the National Museum of the Philippnes, the church is a 10th century Neo-Byzantine-Romansque stone church located in the municipality of Bulakan. It was where the young Gregorio Del Pilar secretly distributed anti-Spanish pamphlets written by his uncle Marcelo H. Del Pilar.

Food trip

Malolos also houses different restaurants for different appetites.

Kalye Mabini brings in a fusion of European and Filipino cuisine, while Casie’s restaurant is a casual fine-dining Italian-American restaurant that offers a comfortable vibe and delicious pizza and pasta.