LIST: 5 Philippine dive spots now open; affordable RT-PCR test options for travelers

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the pandemic, local travel is slowly returning back to normal, airline company Cebu Pacific recently declared in a virtual press conference.

Cebu Pacific, for one, has been gradually increasing the number of its domestic flights as the travel industry and the Philippine economy is expected to slowly recover from the recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic in the second half of 2021, thanks to the ongoing rollout of vaccines, the company's Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience Candice Iyog said during the company's recent mid-year press con.

For those raring to go on a "revenge travel," now that lockdown restrictions are beginning to ease, the following are some places divers can visit.

Since the Philippines is within the Coral Triangle known as the global center of marine biodiversity, it is in an enviable position of housing different aquatic species. For years, the country has been a favorite of many divers who hail from all over the world.

1. Malapascua, Cebu

Photo courtesy of the Municipality of Alcoy, Cebu A puffer fish spotted swimming near coral beds.

Situated across a shallow strait from the northernmost tip of Cebu, Malapascua Island is one of the Visayas’ most popular places to go diving. It has plenty of dive sites accessible to both beginners and seasoned enthusiasts. Visitors can swim with the thresher sharks in Monad Shoal, go through the various underwater caves in the vicinity, or head for the famous resident whitetip sharks of Gato Island.

2. Boljoon and Alcoy, Cebu

A giant frogfish and a school of purple anthias.

Proof that Cebu is among the many divers' destinations in the country are the towns of adjacent municipalities Boljoon and Alcoy. The reefs that are scattered along these islands house a wide variety of rare marine life, such as green sea turtles and the Lembeh Seadragon. Admission to these underrated towns is now open for those looking for a getaway.

3. Moalboal, Cebu

An underwater photographer between Ducomi Pier pillars overgrown with colorful sea fans and soft corals.

Another win for Cebu is the southern islands of Moalboal. It is home to an array of fish and marine life. Visitors can swim with sea turtles, sardines, Frogfish, white tip sharks, and many more in waters that are accessible to both beginner divers and veterans. Tours in Moalboal are available year-round.

4. Siquijor Island

A sea turtle swims close to the surface of the shore near Apo Island.

Cebu's neighboring island is another cult favorite among diving enthusiasts. The "mystic" island is another must-visit diving locale, with over 10 different dive sites in the waters surrounding the isle.

Siquijor hosts two marine sanctuaries, breathtaking walls to dive in, as well as spots for muck diving, all with their own sets of marine life which include reef fish, cuttlefish, barracuda, turtles, and so much more.

One popular spot is the Sunken Island, which reaches down to 40 meters and is suited for experienced divers — though both beginners and veterans are welcome in Siquijor’s various dive spots.

5. Dauin, Negros Oriental

This small municipality half an hour away from the city of Dumaguete in Negros Oriental has 18 different dive spots, with five muck diving sites for those who want to search for life among the silt.

Its coast is teeming with attractions that include reef fish, cuttle fish, sea turtles, shrimps, crabs, barracudas, and a lot more waiting for all divers. One interesting spot is the Ginama-an, a manmade dive site that’s made up of old car tires which now house a lot of marine life.

Rediscover Iloilo

Citadines Amigo Iloilo pool area

Discover the energy of downtown Iloilo as you wander through the vibrant city. Citadines Amigo Iloilo, formerly known as Amigo Terrace Hotel, is strategically located in the heart of the city. The serviced residence offers modern apart’hotel that is surrounded by homegrown shops and restaurants providing guests with the convenience of immersing themselves with the local culture. The property is neighbouring neighbouring the Provincial Capitol, Museo Iloilo, and Casino Filipino Iloilo, and a few minutes’ drive away from tourist attractions such as Molo Church, Temple of Goddess Mother and Plaza Jaro. Paradise awaits travellers as beautiful island destinations such as Guimaras and Gigantes Islands are just nearby.



The 121-apartment property offers three types of units ranging from Studio, Studio Executive to One-bedroom Deluxe. Studio is designed for on-the-go travellers looking for modern yet functional design while Studio Executive is perfect for extended stays with its fully-equipped kitchen. The One-bedroom Deluxe provides ample space with a separate living area for a seamless combination of business and leisure. All apartments are well-appointed with up-to-date amenities, including a television, an ensuite bathroom and air-conditioning system. Your privacy, safety and comfort are also ensured with 24-hour security and guest services. Citadines Amigo Iloilo combines modern amenities with home-like comforts and is the perfect choice for seasoned guests wondering where to stay in Iloilo City.



In the newly renovated pool area, take a dip and relax at the sun deck surrounded with lush landscapes or sweat it out at the fully-equipped industrial-themed fitness corner, there is always something for our guests to maintain a healthy routine.The serviced residence's modern style design and convenient location makes it an irresistible choice of stay in Iloilo. Contemporary facilities and amenities such as swimming pool, business center, fitness corner and launderette are all available. Guests who bring their furry friends along can also enjoy our pet-friendly amenities.



Whether you are travelling for business or leisure, choose from a range of optional services to suit your lifestyle. These services include daily breakfast, daily housekeeping service, grocery shopping service, laundry and dry cleaning.

Flexible flight options

Starting July 1, Cebu Pacific's travel fund option for voluntary flight changes will only be available for passengers who pre-purchased the CEB Flexi add-on during initial booking as this new and improved product allows passengers to cancel their flights for free, up to two hours before departure, and store the value of the booking in a Travel Fund for as low as P499.

The amount in this virtual wallet is valid for two years and may be used to book new flights or purchase other add-ons such as seat selection, additional baggage allowance, or travel insurance. Passengers who wish to change their bookings voluntarily without purchasing CEB Flexi can make use of the Unlimited Rebooking option and rebook as many times as they want up to two hours before their scheduled time of departure. The company has permanently removed change fees since March to provide guests with the much-needed flexibility during this time.

Passengers can also avail of the CEB Flexi product as a bundle through GO Flexi, and enjoy free cancellation, checked-in baggage with a combined weight of up to 20 kilos, and a standard seat. Passengers affected by flight cancellations will continue to have the standard options, namely: unlimited rebooking, refund and travel fund.

Affordable RT-PCR test options

Cebu Pacific also ramps up its Test Before Boarding (TBB) process as it now offers the cheapest RT-PCR test at only P2,500 versus other local carriers, exclusively for its passengers. It offers the RT-PCR test through its two accredited partners –Health Metrics, Inc. (HMI) and Safeguard DNA Diagnostics Inc. (SDDI). This special rate is solely for passengers booked on Cebu Pacific and Cebgo.

As a number of local and international destinations still require negative RT-PCR test results prior to entry, CEB has ensured this requirement is made more accessible and affordable through these reduced rates. Results are guaranteed to be released within 48 hours, while a guaranteed 24-hour turnaround period is priced at P3,200 for both laboratories. HMI has clinics in Pasay and Makati; while SDDI has facilities in Mandaluyong, Bacolod, and Davao.

The Philippine Airport Diagnostic Laboratory (PADL) also offers both RT-PCR and antigen tests exclusively for CEB passengers, for only P3,300 and P700, respectively. The TBB testing facility at the NAIA Terminal 3 is also open for walk-ins daily, with fees to be directly paid to PADL.

Passengers booked on Cebu Pacific and Cebgo can easily choose and book appointments via http://bit.ly/CEBTestOptions. From there, passengers will be redirected to each laboratory's page to finalize their schedule online.

Passengers are also constantly reminded to register in the Department of Transportation's Traze App for a more efficient contact tracing process.

Guests are strongly urged to always check with the LGU of their destination for latest updates.