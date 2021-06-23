Flying to the Philippines soon? 5 reasons to book your quarantine stay at this Makati hotel

MANILA, Philippines — Over a year has passed since the Philippines’ Luzon region has gone into lockdown, and although vaccines are being rolled out, we have a long way to go before things return to some form of normalcy.

As foreign nationals and Filipino “balikbayans” continue to arrive in the Philippines, all travelers are required to complete a 14-day quarantine.

With an overwhelming list of hotels to choose from, we’ve listed down the top five things to consider when booking a quarantine hotel.

Here's why New World Makati Hotel—a premiere five-star hotel in the heart of the bustling Makati CBD—is the best choice for both safe quarantine stays surrounded by an array of worthwhile getaways.

1. Central location

Photo Release The Greenbelt shopping center is just right across New World Makati Hotel.

Where you intend to stay is directly related to what you plan to do while in quarantine and after you have been cleared from isolation. A central destination such as Makati City is not only minutes away from the airport, it also has nearby hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, convenience stores and boutiques for medical and essential needs, as well as the Greenbelt shopping center and Ayala malls right across it.

There are also nearby open parks, and verdant gardens—all within a stone’s throw away from each other, making this area a fully walkable city. The options and opportunities are endless and the things to experience and discover are innumerable.

2. DOT-accredited safety and five-star service

Photo Release New World Makati Hotel’s safety guidelines follow that of Rosewood Hotel Group’s, as well as the WHO and DOH. The property is also ranked among the world’s top 10% of hotels as a 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awardee.

When it comes to your safety and peace of mind, leave it to the professionals who strictly follow global standards in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a reason why the five-star New World Makati Hotel has been granted the official Safety Seal by the Department of Tourism (DOT), as well as ranked among the world's top 10% of hotels as a 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awardee.

It is because of unparalleled attention to safety, detail and exceptional service that always seek to exceed expectations. Also, New World Makati Hotel's "Commitment to Care" program is in line with the protocols set by the World Health Organization and the Department of Health, as well as its owning company, the Rosewood Hotel Group.

3. Delectable cuisine

Photo Release A savory selection of full board meals come with the room package, and guests can order add-ons such as Jasmine’s dim sum from the in-room a la carte menu.

A minimum nine-night hotel stay requires all quarantine guests to order their meals through the full board or in-room dining a la carte menus. Food delivery is also allowed, but nothing beats the convenience and pleasure of experiencing New World Makati Hotel’s renowned cuisine. The hotel is known for its premium dim sum and Chinese specialties, as well as Western, Asian and Filipino dishes.

The consistent positive reviews and feedback on TripAdvisor is a testament to the delightful cuisine the property has been known for for close to 30 years.

4. Stylish rooms and spaces

Photo Release Modern comforts and conveniences let guests self-isolate in style while taking in stunning bay area or city skyline views.

Upon entering New World Makati Hotel, one can sense the venue’s overall design theme. The clean, geometric lines, contemporary furniture and décor, and overall modern aesthetic evokes understated sophistication coupled with functionality.

This look and feel continues within its sleek and stylish guest rooms starting at 36sqm to 40sqm with optional upgrades to one bedroom suites. Each come with a drop-in bath tub, high-speed internet, cozy beddings, and a hygiene protection kit to keep your self-isolating days filled with relaxing activities.

5. Value for money

Photo Release New World Makati Hotel’s quarantine room packages start at only P5,000 a night and include full board meals.

Last but certainly not the least is the room package rate for a stay that’s worth at least seven nights and can last up to 14 days.

All things considered, it may come as a surprise that New World Makati Hotel is offering its quarantine rate starting at only P5,000 per night inclusive of full board meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Guests who reside in the same household can share a room for up to two adults and one child six years old and below.

Guests can book online via https://tinyurl.com/SafeStaysatNewWorld, or call New World Makati Hotel via +63 2 88116888. Stay updated and follow New World Makati Hotel on Viber www.tinyurl.com/newworldmktviber), Facebook (New World Makati Hotel), Instagram (@newworldmakati). Visit www.manila.newworldhotels.com to know more.