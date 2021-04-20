THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
In photos: Stressed? Check out these luxury cruise spas
Imagine switching off and enjoying the majesty of Alaskan glaciers from the warm bliss of a heated ceramic lounge chair in the Thermal Suite.
Photo release

In photos: Stressed? Check out these luxury cruise spas

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2021 - 3:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Travel and tourism has been held back since the pandemic began but the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced its latest feature for those who are raring to travel again, hopefully, by the end of the year.

Over 50 reinvigorating and restorative spa and salon treatments are offered fleetwide by the 54-year-old cruise company. NCL has 17 contemporary ships that sail to over 300 destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize.

“Like our innovative ships, NCL’s unique Mandara Spa gives guests the opportunity to try something different onboard, to compliment or completely contrast with their experience on land. Imagine switching off and enjoying the majesty of Alaskan glaciers from the warm bliss of a heated ceramic lounge chair in our Thermal Suite, or taking a reprieve from the summer sun to experience a flurry of falling snow in one of our snow rooms which are kept at -10 degrees Celsius,” said Nicholas Lim, Norwegian Cruise Line general manager for Sales in Asia.

Anyone care for snow rooms, saunas, Turkish baths and the like? Here are the features that cruise fans might want to experience aboard NCL ships once travel is good to go.

Snow Room

It's a chilly, -10 degrees Celsius snow room on board the Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Escape. Guests can warm up in the sauna before venturing into the snow-covered room while rebooting their body’s temperature. Benefits of this arctic therapy includes encouraging blood flow and boosting of the immune system.
NCL/Released

 

Thermal Suite

This room is perfect for family and friends who wish to hangout together. Inspired by the idea of Turkish baths, guests get to experience a variety of heat and cleansing therapies, from hot tubs to a steam room, sauna and tropical rain showers. They can also take a dip in a heated-water pool to ease stiff or sore joints after a day of exploring the ship. 
NCL/Released

 

Salt Room

Also known as halotherapy, salt therapy is known to aid in strengthening the immune system, as well as helping to alleviate some breathing and skin conditions. Available exclusively on board NCL’s Breakaway and Breakaway-Plus class ships, guests will step into a dimly lit grotto with glimmering crystal walls and tactile sandy floors inspired by Europe’s renowned salt caves. Once inside, they can sit back, relax and enjoy the soothing scent of fresh ocean air.
NCL/Released

 

Vitality Pool

If guests are looking to cleanse and detoxify skin, relieve muscle pain and improve mental wellbeing, the vitality pool is a recommended visit. Heated to 38 degrees Celsius and equipped with powerful jets, guests will enjoy a mini-hydrotherapy experience to relax both the mind and body, all while sipping on refreshing cucumber water and letting the world melt away as they enjoy panoramic ocean views.
NCL/Released

 

 

Hong Kong travelers can have their rest and relaxation at the recently refurbished Norwegian Spirit that will be setting sail from December on her inaugural 2021/22 winter sailing season, offering the Asian itineraries departing from Singapore and Bali. The ship features re-imagined staterooms, new venues and intimate, adult-centric spaces, as well as the doubled-in-size Mandara Spa, expanded Pulse Fitness Centre and adults-only retreat Spice H20.

NORWEGIAN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
In photos: Stressed? Check out these luxury cruise spas
1 hour ago
In photos: Stressed? Check out these luxury cruise spas
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Travel and tourism has been held back since the pandemic began but the Norwegian Cruise Line announced its latest feature...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
No hospital beds? Part of Luneta being converted into COVID-19 hospital with flexibility for more beds
4 hours ago
No hospital beds? Part of Luneta being converted into COVID-19 hospital with flexibility for more beds
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
The construction of Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital in Rizal Park has begun.
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
In photos: Columbia Pictures theme park, real-life &lsquo;Hotel Transylvania&rsquo;&nbsp;
4 days ago
In photos: Columbia Pictures theme park, real-life ‘Hotel Transylvania’ 
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
In anticipation of the upcoming release of “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the final chapter of the $1.3-billion...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Ilocos Norte&rsquo;s Saud Beach hailed among &lsquo;most beautiful beaches in the world&rsquo;
6 days ago
Ilocos Norte’s Saud Beach hailed among ‘most beautiful beaches in the world’
By Rosette Adel | 6 days ago
Saud Beach in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte was included in the list of 25 Most Beautiful Beaches in the World by international...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Tickled pink: It's now cherry blossoms season in these Philippine places
28 days ago
Tickled pink: It's now cherry blossoms season in these Philippine places
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 28 days ago
You do not have to fly to Japan for now to see the beauty of the cherry blossom.
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
How Finland embraced being 'world's happiest nation'
30 days ago
How Finland embraced being 'world's happiest nation'
By Sam Kingsley | 30 days ago
Finland excels with its quietly world-class public services, low levels of crime and inequality, and high levels of trust...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with