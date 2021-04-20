In photos: Stressed? Check out these luxury cruise spas
MANILA, Philippines — Travel and tourism has been held back since the pandemic began but the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced its latest feature for those who are raring to travel again, hopefully, by the end of the year.
Over 50 reinvigorating and restorative spa and salon treatments are offered fleetwide by the 54-year-old cruise company. NCL has 17 contemporary ships that sail to over 300 destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize.
“Like our innovative ships, NCL’s unique Mandara Spa gives guests the opportunity to try something different onboard, to compliment or completely contrast with their experience on land. Imagine switching off and enjoying the majesty of Alaskan glaciers from the warm bliss of a heated ceramic lounge chair in our Thermal Suite, or taking a reprieve from the summer sun to experience a flurry of falling snow in one of our snow rooms which are kept at -10 degrees Celsius,” said Nicholas Lim, Norwegian Cruise Line general manager for Sales in Asia.
Anyone care for snow rooms, saunas, Turkish baths and the like? Here are the features that cruise fans might want to experience aboard NCL ships once travel is good to go.
Snow Room
Thermal Suite
Salt Room
Vitality Pool
Hong Kong travelers can have their rest and relaxation at the recently refurbished Norwegian Spirit that will be setting sail from December on her inaugural 2021/22 winter sailing season, offering the Asian itineraries departing from Singapore and Bali. The ship features re-imagined staterooms, new venues and intimate, adult-centric spaces, as well as the doubled-in-size Mandara Spa, expanded Pulse Fitness Centre and adults-only retreat Spice H20.
