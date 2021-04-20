In photos: Stressed? Check out these luxury cruise spas

MANILA, Philippines — Travel and tourism has been held back since the pandemic began but the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced its latest feature for those who are raring to travel again, hopefully, by the end of the year.

Over 50 reinvigorating and restorative spa and salon treatments are offered fleetwide by the 54-year-old cruise company. NCL has 17 contemporary ships that sail to over 300 destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize.

“Like our innovative ships, NCL’s unique Mandara Spa gives guests the opportunity to try something different onboard, to compliment or completely contrast with their experience on land. Imagine switching off and enjoying the majesty of Alaskan glaciers from the warm bliss of a heated ceramic lounge chair in our Thermal Suite, or taking a reprieve from the summer sun to experience a flurry of falling snow in one of our snow rooms which are kept at -10 degrees Celsius,” said Nicholas Lim, Norwegian Cruise Line general manager for Sales in Asia.

Anyone care for snow rooms, saunas, Turkish baths and the like? Here are the features that cruise fans might want to experience aboard NCL ships once travel is good to go.

Snow Room

NCL/Released It's a chilly, -10 degrees Celsius snow room on board the Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Escape. Guests can warm up in the sauna before venturing into the snow-covered room while rebooting their body’s temperature. Benefits of this arctic therapy includes encouraging blood flow and boosting of the immune system.

Thermal Suite

NCL/Released This room is perfect for family and friends who wish to hangout together. Inspired by the idea of Turkish baths, guests get to experience a variety of heat and cleansing therapies, from hot tubs to a steam room, sauna and tropical rain showers. They can also take a dip in a heated-water pool to ease stiff or sore joints after a day of exploring the ship.

Salt Room

NCL/Released Also known as halotherapy, salt therapy is known to aid in strengthening the immune system, as well as helping to alleviate some breathing and skin conditions. Available exclusively on board NCL’s Breakaway and Breakaway-Plus class ships, guests will step into a dimly lit grotto with glimmering crystal walls and tactile sandy floors inspired by Europe’s renowned salt caves. Once inside, they can sit back, relax and enjoy the soothing scent of fresh ocean air.

Vitality Pool

NCL/Released If guests are looking to cleanse and detoxify skin, relieve muscle pain and improve mental wellbeing, the vitality pool is a recommended visit. Heated to 38 degrees Celsius and equipped with powerful jets, guests will enjoy a mini-hydrotherapy experience to relax both the mind and body, all while sipping on refreshing cucumber water and letting the world melt away as they enjoy panoramic ocean views.

Hong Kong travelers can have their rest and relaxation at the recently refurbished Norwegian Spirit that will be setting sail from December on her inaugural 2021/22 winter sailing season, offering the Asian itineraries departing from Singapore and Bali. The ship features re-imagined staterooms, new venues and intimate, adult-centric spaces, as well as the doubled-in-size Mandara Spa, expanded Pulse Fitness Centre and adults-only retreat Spice H20.