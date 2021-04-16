In photos: Columbia Pictures theme park, real-life ‘Hotel Transylvania’ 

MANILA, Philippines — In anticipation of the upcoming release of “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the final chapter of the $1.3-billion film franchise from Sony Pictures Animation, Dream Island Theme Park, Europe’s largest indoor theme park located in Moscow, announced April 15 that it has officially opened the much-anticipated attraction “Hotel Transylvania.”



Dracula has opened up his lavish resort to the human world and will allow visitors to tour and meet its unusual guests. Visitors will begin their journey by walking across a bridge over a foggy moat to enter the hotel’s lobby. There, they will meet Dracula, who will guide them through more than 10 locations.



"The attraction will be a worthy addition to our park. The work on the Hotel Transylvania theme area took more than three years, as we wanted to build a unique space for Russia, combining the latest technical and creative solutions to create a comedic horror experience suitable for the whole family,” said Ivan Scholl, technical director of Dream Island Theme Park.

“We partnered with Sony Pictures in order to achieve an authentic experience that will be the first attraction of this level in Russia, in one of the world's leading theme parks."

Columbia Pictures/Released “In line with our growing Location Based Entertainment strategy, Dream Island Theme Park has done a fantastic job bringing this beloved brand to life and giving audiences the unique opportunity to transport themselves into the thrilling world of Hotel Transylvania,” said Jeffrey Godsick, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Columbia Pictures/Released In addition to the Hotel Transylvania ride, guests will also find a “Tavern of Fear” snack bar, a “Vampire's Bite” burger cafe and “Transylvania Treasures,” a gift store filled with Hotel Transylvania themed souvenirs and memorabilia. The new theme area is included in the price of the Dream Island Theme Park entrance ticket. Fast pass tickets are also available for the Hotel Transylvania attraction, specifically.

Columbia Pictures theme park to open in Thailand

Thailand is set to be the home of the world's first Columbia Pictures theme and waterpark. Sony Pictures Entertainment and Thailand-based attractions developer Amazon Falls announced last April 8 that they are developing a 5.7-hectare (14 acre) attraction on the seaside town of Bangsaray, located 20 minutes from Pattaya and 90 minutes from Bangkok.

Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse will feature eight themed and immersive zones featuring both water and land-based attractions. It will be a destination for many movie fanatics who will get to see characters from blockbusters "Ghostbusters,” "Jumanji", "Bad Boys,” "Men in Black” and "Hotel Transylvania" all over the theme park.

Aquaverse will also feature live shows, interactive props, unique sets, themed restaurants, as well as specialty merchandise and retail locations.

According to Dr. Kanit Sangsubhan, Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Secretary-General, the Aquaverse is poised to set new standards for immersive entertainment in the special economic zone. He added that the theme park will be a key component in the EEC Smart City development plan where the a full support of services such as 5G, digital technology, transit links, and partnership with clean energy and investment promotion package will be provided.

Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse is anticipated to reopen with a phased rollout in October 2021 and a soft opening in 2022.

Here's a sneak peak at the attractions in Aquaverse:

Men in Black (MIB) Thrill Rides – This features water coaster rides, one of which has a 12-meter free-fall ride that plunges down a MIB Wormhole.

Ghostbusters Supernatural Experience – Another water coaster adventure that allows guests to enter the world’s first and only fully-enclosed water dome in a family raft ride.

Bad Boys Raceway – Experience the thrill of the chase on the outdoor go-kart tracks in a neon Miami-themed racecourse.

Jumanji Jungle Adventure – Brave the world of Jumanji through wild jungle themed water slides, visiting Jaguar Mountain while being chased by Mandrills before plunging into Jumanji’s splash pool.

Hotel Transylvania Kid-Friendly Zone – Aquaverse's biggest water park attraction featuring over 100 water features, splash buckets, water rockets and more.

Surf’s Up in Surfer’s Paradise – Surf a mighty wave on the water park attraction with its dual Flowrider.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs Swallow Falls River Adventure – Tour the Aquaverse along the lazy river and meet the Foodimals featured in the hit film.

VIVO Wave Pool – Relax in a giant wave pool inspired by the upcoming animated musical. The wave pool zone is the ideal venue when hosting music events and live shows.

“Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse is the next step in Sony Pictures’ larger global strategy to grow and expand location-based entertainment by utilizing its strong global film and TV brands. We are creating opportunities for all audiences around the world to immerse themselves deeper into our stories through water parks, touring exhibitions and theme park attractions,” said Jeffrey Godsick, executive vice president of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.