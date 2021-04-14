Ilocos Norte’s Saud Beach hailed among ‘most beautiful beaches in the world’

MANILA, Philippines — Saud Beach in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte was included in the list of 25 Most Beautiful Beaches in the World by international travel site, Travel + Leisure.

In the list released April 12, the renowned travel site boasted of the white sand beach and its clear water.

“If you're searching for Southeast Asian beach bliss, super-mellow Saud Beach on the island of Luzon is a sure thing. Its white sand pitches gradually into the clear-as-glass water, like a real-world example of a zero-entry swimming pool,” excerpt of the write-up read.

This is the first time Saud Beach, also dubbed as “Boracay of the North,” made it to the international travel site’s prestigious list.

The Department of Tourism then celebrated the Saud Beach’s inclusion, also saying it’s the first for the coastal area of Pagudpud.

“The DOT salutes the sole Philippine entry to the list, joining the ranks of other globally-recognized beaches such as the Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Hanelei Bay in Kauai, Hawaii; Cape Le Grand National Park in Western Australia and others,” the agency said.

Last July, Travel + Leisure also hailed Palawan as “best island.”