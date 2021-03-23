Tickled pink: It's now cherry blossoms season in these Philippine places

MANILA, Philippines — To touch and see cherry blossoms are among the top reasons why many are looking forward to visiting Japan.

It's a sight to behold, especially for the picture-crazy ones who cannot wait to post their photos on their social media accounts with the pinkish buds on the background. It's going to be spring soon in the Land of the Rising Sun, and since international travel is limited, flying to Japan will have to wait.

But you do not have to fly to Japan for now to see the beauty of the cherry blossom. There are places in the Philippines where you can actually see and touch those pretty little pinkish blooms.

Palawan

The Philippines' last frontier and one of the most famous island destinations now has another attraction selfie-loving Filipinos can look forward to.

Known as the "balayong" or the Palawan Cherry, these trees produce white and pink flowers that bloom every March to April in Puerto Princesa Park. They are being cultivated by the local government with the aim of creating its own sakura park.

Cavite

If you can't go to Palawan right now and you're residing in the capital, there's another destination that's actually nearer you.

Dasmariñas, Cavite also boasts of its own version of cherry blossoms. The dainty pastel pink blooms are a product of Trumpet Trees — a distant cousin of Japan's sakura trees which fall just as gracefully, leaving a delicate sheet of color across its surroundings.

