Experience Hong Kong from home: 6 destinations you can virtually tour

Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2021 - 9:30am

MANILA, Philippines — As you try your best to follow health and safety guidelines amid the ongoing pandemic, all that wanderlust can simply be solved by one thing for now—virtual tourism.

Experience from the comforts of your home a variety of Hong Kong moments you can dive into and virtually tour. 

Don’t know where and how to start? You’re in the right place! This list of immersive virtual activities will surely bring you back to your beloved Asian travel destination, Hong Kong.

1. All aboard the Ding Ding Tram

They say one of the best ways to sightsee any city is by going around through public transportation. This brings you closer to the locals and their culture.

Iconic to Hong Kong public transportation is the double-decker or the “Ding Ding Tram” as the locals fondly call it. It’s not only the cheapest way to explore the region’s major thoroughfares, but also the most environmentally friendly since it runs on electricity.

You can get a full view of Hong Kong streets at night aboard the Ding Ding Tram in this virtual tour.

2. The sights and sounds of Victoria Harbour

Any Hong Kong trip is incomplete without a visit to Victoria Harbour so this virtual tour is a must. Just like strolling along one of the harbor’s promenades, this 360 video lets you take in a most breathtaking view of Hong Kong’s bustling bay and world-renowned skylines.

The Victoria Bay is a sheltered channel that curves gently around Hong Kong’s north shore. This busy harbor also offers attractions beyond watercraft and ferries such as the Avenue of Stars, Hong Kong Cultural Centre, and Hong Kong Space Museum, just to name a view.

3. Get mesmerized by Hong Kong city lights

Some people say Hong Kong truly comes alive at night. Well, we couldn’t agree more! There are so many things to do at night—visiting open-air markets (Temple Street Market tops the list), enjoy a martini at the famous Lan Kwai Fong, or admire the spectacular skyline glistening along Victoria Harbour.

Nothing gets more mesmerizing and thrilling than Hong Kong at night. This video gives you a taste of Hong Kong nightlife as it comes alive with a bevy of the best experiences in the region.                              

4. A quick introduction to Quarry Bay

Quarry Bay isn’t just known for its residential areas and rows of office and commercial towers. Nestled in between these gargantuan structures are some of the city’s best offerings, from picture-perfect urban spots (Quarry Bay Promenade) to art galleries (Para Site Art Space), and from tea tastings (Ming Cha Tea House) to rooftop bars (Sugar).  

If you find yourself this side of Hong Kong, you know it’s about to get busy—for all the good reasons.  

5. Bask in city and nature in one

Beyond the steel beams and concrete of Hong Kong’s urban metropolitan, let’s not forget that majority of the region is canopied with vast greenery. This unique mix between man-made and nature makes the island all the more exciting for travelers like you.

If you want to take a break from the hustle and bustle of city life, then point your gears towards its country parks and marine reserves teeming with native flora and fauna, just like the ones shown in this video.

6. Return to the Great Outdoors              

Want more nature and raise your adrenaline at the same time? Then return to the great outdoors in this virtual 360 tour of Hong Kong’s summits and seas.

Famous among mountaineers and outdoor junkies, Hong Kong offers different activities like hiking in MacLehose Trail, biking from Yuen Long to Butterfly Beach, and rock climbing Beacon Hill, among others.

If not that, then a chance to sharpen the senses by taking in the view at Victoria Peak, or let the beaches lull you into tranquility with the waves crashing on Sai Kung shore.

360 Hong Kong Moments

These six virtual tours are just a glimpse into Hong Kong’s diverse tourism hotspots, brought to us by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB). The series of 360-degree virtual-reality films aims to capture the sights, sounds, culture and history of the vastly rich territory.

You can experience more of the things you miss about the city with these additional tours:

  • Shopping: Revisit Hong Kong’s shopping gems from international fashion labels to local, independent boutiques. Click here to watch
  • Food: Let the flavors of authentic Hong Kong dishes return to your memory! This crave-inducing video can be watched here
  • Neighborhood: Complete your Hong Kong experience with a visit to its vibrant neighborhoods. Visit here to watch

We hope these 360 virtual moments by HKTB will get you by as you wait for travel restrictions to ease. And even for just a day, you can finally return to Hong Kong.

 

For more information on how you can book a tour and experience all of these for yourself and with loved ones, visit Discover Hong Kong. — WITH EUDEN VALDEZ

