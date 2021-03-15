Limapark Hotel, Batangas Lakelands offer affordable Holy Week adventure package

MANILA, Philippines — One of the many things that we have probably taken for granted, but is being missed by many right now, is the great outdoors. And as restrictions gradually ease and people begin to adapt to the new normal, tourism and health experts agree on one thing: the outdoors is the best travel option nowadays.

This is why Limapark Hotel, with Batangas Lakelands and Marian Orchard, have put together a safe and nature-inspired Holy Week travel experience that amplifies the outdoors as the new luxury.

Kicking off the escapade is Bisikleta Iglesia slated on March 27. Relive the Lord’s path when He carried the cross as you bike to seven different churches and chapels in Lipa and Balete. For only P550 per person, the package includes a commemorative jersey, packed breakfast and access to Batangas Lakelands’ newly opened Mountain Bike Trail.

On March 27 to 28, and March 31 to April 4, Batangas Lakelands, the South’s newest master-planned leisure estate, offers their Holy Week Adventure promo.

It starts with you choosing from their varied selection of bicycles, including a 4-wheeled bike, a stepper bike, and a fat bike among others. If you’re a mountain biker with a ride of your own, challenge yourself in their raw and gritty Mountain Bike Trail.

Once done, an open-air and uber-Instagrammable Batangas Lakelands Transport Bus, a.k.a. BLTB, awaits you for a trip going to Marian Orchard and Amore Point.

The Marian Orchard, a flower-laden pilgrimage site dedicated to the Virgin Mary, is your next stop. Visited by tons of pilgrims especially during the Holy Week, this spiritual oasis will truly rejuvenate your soul as you visit its two wonderful chapels, its captivating rosarium, the marvelous statues of The Apostles, and a life-sized Via Crucis or Stations of the Cross.

Speaking of which, Batangas Lakelands also has 14 stations set up in the main property as an option for guests.

Then, the tour will take you to Amore Point, a quaint pier by the shores of Lake Taal. Here, a beautiful boat will take you on a quick, wind-kissing journey that will surely melt your troubles away.

Then, you may cap off this half-day trip with a picnic inside a large nipa hut that overlooks the majestic Taal Volcano Island. You have the option to bring your own food or pre-order a set meal prepared by no less than Limapark Hotel’s kitchen.

Aside from the adventure package, Batangas Lakelands offers other activities like shooting targets in their archery range. You may also fly a kite, bring your drone, or play frisbee with your friends.

You may also rent a kayak to paddle your way around the lake, rent a bamboo raft where you can dine with the family while floating on water, or go boating along the lakeshore and discover Batangas Lakelands’ enchanting hidden lakeshore property, the Lakepoint Manakah.

And after a long day, relax and spend the night in Batangas’ first and only 4-star hotel, the Limapark Hotel. With a promo of only P2,998 per night good for two persons, you are already assured of a good night’s sleep that will surely remove the stresses of the daily grind.

And, if you’d like to extend for a second night, you may do so for only P1,500! This special rate is available only from March 26 to April 4.

Safety is of utmost priority as they strictly implement IATF protocols in all areas most especially the wearing of masks and social distancing. All equipment, vehicles, and rooms are 100% sanitized to ensure the guests’ peace of mind.

Limapark Hotel is located inside the Lima Technology Center, Malvar, Batangas. Batangas Lakelands is located along Leviste Highway, Balete, Batangas.

For updated promos, inquiries, or reservations, visit Batangas Lakelands’ Facebook page at facebook.com/batangaslakelands. You may also reach them via email at tours@lakelands.com.ph, or call them at (0917) 8527735 and (02) 76239465.