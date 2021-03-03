Filipinos prefer safer travel options during COVID-19 pandemic — Airbnb
MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos hitting the road have no plans of exploring the hospital anytime soon, based on trends in travel behavior.
“Filipinos are veering away from mass travel toward less crowded, more mindful and slower travel,” according to the 2021 Philippines Travel Trends Survey commissioned by vacation rental platform Airbnb.
The survey conducted early February in collaboration with market research and data analytics firm YouGov sought to find the types of travel and connections Filipino locals are seeking this year, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It found that the majority (53%) of respondents prefer traveling to less crowded, off-the-beaten-path destinations.
Moreover, they prefer solo or small group trips (41%), destinations and activities promoting health and wellness (38%), leisure travel with a slower-paced travel schedule (29%), driving instead of flights and other modes of public transport (19%) and short-haul flights over long-haul flights (15%).
A third of respondents (34%) avoid staying in hotels and homestays that have been used as quarantine centers.
Beached and nature escapades, meanwhile, topped Filipinos' bucket lists with Boracay remaining the top domestic travel destination for Filipinos.
Other popular destinations include Palawan, Baguio, Siargao Island and Tagaytay.
“We believe that travel is resilient and will bounce back with time, and we anticipate that unique and family-friendly travel will serve as the impetus for domestic tourism recovery,” Airbnb General Manager for Southeast Asia Amanpreet Bajaj said in a Tuesday virtual briefing where the survey findings were reported.
"The Philippines is a significant emerging bureau for us in APAC (Asia-Pacific) and what we know is right now the single biggest focus for all stakeholders within the travel community is to make sure that we can start travel again.”
Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Australia will extend its year-long international border closure by at least three months to mid-June, continuing the country's self-imposed isolation to keep the coronavirus at bay.
Health Minister Greg Hunt says health officials had advised the government "the Covid-19 situation overseas continues to pose an unacceptable public health risk to Australia, including the emergence of more highly transmissible variants".
As a result, strict border controls will continue until June 17, he says Tuesday. — AFP
Zamboanga City will still require visitors to the city to take RT-PCR swab tests despite the decision of the policy-setting Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to scrap the requirement.
Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar says only those who test negative for COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the city.
The city will no longer require medical certificates and travel authorities. — The STAR/Roel Pareño
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat visits Siquijor to check preparations for reopening it to tourism, her department says.
She inspected accomodation establishments and tourism enterprises on the the island, where 37 hotels and inns have been accredited to reopen.
The province recorded 143,286 same-day visitor arrivals and 37,651 overnight visitor arrivals in 2020.
EasyJet shares rallied Tuesday on rocketing flight bookings for the British airline over the past week, given a boost by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pledge to begin easing England's virus lockdown shortly.
Bookings soared 337% by late Monday compared with a week earlier, EasyJet said after Johnson's announcement.
EasyJet shares rallied around five percent on the London stock market -- and there were solid gains for European rivals.
Johnson's four-month roadmap to ease lockdown curbs by the northern hemisphere summer has also sparked hopes of easing restrictions elsewhere in Europe.
"The prime minister... has provided a much-needed boost in confidence for so many of our customers in the UK with demand for flights up 337 percent and holidays up 630 percent already compared to last week," EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement. — AFP
Singapore on Thursday launched what it billed as a coronavirus-secure hotel and meeting complex where visitors communicate via intercom through glass panels, as the Asian financial hub slowly opens up to the world for business.
Short-stay business travellers to Singapore will be able to avoid the official 14-day quarantine rule if they stay at Connect@Changi, a purpose-built facility near Changi Airport.
They will, however, be required to remain within the facility for the duration of their stay to prevent possible transmission to the wider community.
After keeping its borders mostly closed for months, Singapore, which is home to the Asian headquarters of many international firms, will soon allow in business travellers from anywhere in the world as part of efforts to recover from a pandemic-induced downturn. — AFP
