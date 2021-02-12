THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^

WATCH: Virtual tour of Hong Kong's Chinese New Year traditions

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - February 12, 2021 - 11:39am

MANILA, Philippines — Hong Kong is undeniably one of Filipinos' most favorite destinations year-round. With the pandemic still raging, traveling has been put on hold for most. But through this virtual tour, it will still be possible to enjoy the enthralling beauty that is Hong Kong, especially since it is the turn of a new year in the Chinese lunar calendar.

Flowers for good wishes

This time of the year, locals make their way to visit the city’s renowned flower market in Prince Edward, Kowloon where seasonal flowers and plants that symbolize various good wishes are sold.

Good luck, fertility, refinement

Tangerine trees are believed to bring good luck, while orchids symbolize fertility and refinement. Bountiful offerings of other festive blooms and fruits can also be found to bring home good wishes.

“If you make your home a very beautiful space, you are happier in general, and that brings in abundance and joy,” says a shopper at the flower market.

Health, prosperity

Many locals also flock to famous temples such as the Che Kung Temple, Wong Tai Sin Temple and Man Mo Temple to pay respects to the deities and to pray for health and prosperity for the coming year.

Fai chun, a traditional decoration in doorways and on walls, is also an essential item to create a joyful festive atmosphere and to bring good luck and prosperity.

Hong Kong also has a belief called “Guanyin Loan-granting Day," where, on the 26th day of the first lunar month every year, Guanyin temples in various districts are packed with worshippers seeking their desired amount of “money” from Guanyin which may bring them fortune and wealth in the coming year. People who borrow money are expected to use these for righteous purposes only.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is offering an experience that marries cherished traditions with online, innovative elements to those at home.

A three-week “Fortunes in Hong Kong” Chinese New Year campaign will be held in an “online+offline” format from February 8 to 26 at www.discoverhongkong.com/CNY. It features a creative online market, which offers Chinese New Year delicacies and specialties. — Video from Hong Kong/AFP via YouTube

RELATED: Bring in the Ox: Chinese New Year 2021 treats to try

CHINESE NEW YEAR 2021
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
WATCH: Virtual tour of Hong Kong's Chinese New Year traditions
2 hours ago
WATCH: Virtual tour of Hong Kong's Chinese New Year traditions
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Through this virtual tour, it will still be possible to enjoy the enthralling beauty that is Hong Kong, especially since it...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
These 5 tourist spots in Bohol and Cebu are ready for your return! Here&rsquo;s what you&rsquo;ll be needing
Sponsored
2 hours ago
These 5 tourist spots in Bohol and Cebu are ready for your return! Here’s what you’ll be needing
By Jap Tobias | 2 hours ago
As the country tries to recover from the pandemic’s impact and starts easing lockdowns and lifting travel restrictions,...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
LIST: Top Chinese New Year destinations in the Philippines, survey says
7 days ago
LIST: Top Chinese New Year destinations in the Philippines, survey says
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
Chinese New Year or the Lunar New Year is just like the New Year for many Filipinos: many almost always opt to fly to a beach...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Great getaway weekends await at Limapark Hotel and Batangas Lakelands
15 days ago
Great getaway weekends await at Limapark Hotel and Batangas Lakelands
15 days ago
Family Staycation Bubble is a weekend combo promo package that offers cozy hotel room accommodations and the marvelous Batangas...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
No longer Instagram: Travel now driven by desire to reconnect after long lockdown, study shows
15 days ago
No longer Instagram: Travel now driven by desire to reconnect after long lockdown, study shows
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 15 days ago
Backpacking, solo travels and detailed bucket lists have been most travelers' must-dos in the past. The pandemic, however,...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Saliva testing, COVID-19 insurance seen to boost travel
16 days ago
Saliva testing, COVID-19 insurance seen to boost travel
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 16 days ago
It is only a matter of time before many travelers will have access to a cheaper, non-invasive coronavirus testing. 
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with