WATCH: Virtual tour of Hong Kong's Chinese New Year traditions

MANILA, Philippines — Hong Kong is undeniably one of Filipinos' most favorite destinations year-round. With the pandemic still raging, traveling has been put on hold for most. But through this virtual tour, it will still be possible to enjoy the enthralling beauty that is Hong Kong, especially since it is the turn of a new year in the Chinese lunar calendar.

Flowers for good wishes

This time of the year, locals make their way to visit the city’s renowned flower market in Prince Edward, Kowloon where seasonal flowers and plants that symbolize various good wishes are sold.

Good luck, fertility, refinement

Tangerine trees are believed to bring good luck, while orchids symbolize fertility and refinement. Bountiful offerings of other festive blooms and fruits can also be found to bring home good wishes.

“If you make your home a very beautiful space, you are happier in general, and that brings in abundance and joy,” says a shopper at the flower market.

Health, prosperity

Many locals also flock to famous temples such as the Che Kung Temple, Wong Tai Sin Temple and Man Mo Temple to pay respects to the deities and to pray for health and prosperity for the coming year.

Fai chun, a traditional decoration in doorways and on walls, is also an essential item to create a joyful festive atmosphere and to bring good luck and prosperity.

Hong Kong also has a belief called “Guanyin Loan-granting Day," where, on the 26th day of the first lunar month every year, Guanyin temples in various districts are packed with worshippers seeking their desired amount of “money” from Guanyin which may bring them fortune and wealth in the coming year. People who borrow money are expected to use these for righteous purposes only.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is offering an experience that marries cherished traditions with online, innovative elements to those at home.

A three-week “Fortunes in Hong Kong” Chinese New Year campaign will be held in an “online+offline” format from February 8 to 26 at www.discoverhongkong.com/CNY. It features a creative online market, which offers Chinese New Year delicacies and specialties. — Video from Hong Kong/AFP via YouTube

