Great getaway weekends await at Limapark Hotel and Batangas Lakelands

MANILA, Philippines — With all the unexpected that happened last year, a lot of us are looking forward not only to a quick trip in a safe place that will reinvigorate our minds and bodies but also one that will quench our thirst for travel.

Family Staycation Bubble

A collaboration between Limapark Hotel and Batangas Lakelands, the Family Staycation Bubble is a weekend combo promo package that offers cozy hotel room accommodations and the marvelous Batangas Lakelands Adventure, at enticing prices.

The Batangas Lakelands Adventure is a bring-your-own-food picnic experience beside Lake Taal. It starts with a glimpse of the Batangas Lakelands development located in the tranquil municipality of Balete. A wide array of bicycles are on the property, any of which you can ride for free.

Afterwards, board the uber-Instagrammable Batangas Lakelands Transport Bus (BLTB) to take you to Amore Point, a quaint pier by the lake. You will then be ushered into a beautiful white boat that will take you on a quick, ‘wind-kissing’ journey that will melt your troubles away.

Finally, a large nipa hut awaits you for lunch set against the backdrop of the breathtaking Taal Volcano.

Batangas Lakelands offers all of these for only P400 per person, an astounding price especially if you consider that it is for a good cause: All proceeds from their entrance fees are donated to FAITH Botanic Gardens Foundation.

Every month, Batangas Lakelands levels up the experience with the Great Getaway Weekends—special days when they hold other exciting events on top of their regular adventures.

More exciting adventures

On January 30, expect high-flying action as Batangas Lakelands holds its first Drone 101 event where expert UAV flight instructors will facilitate a hands-on learning session for drone pilot aspirants. This day also marks the launching of their newest activity that will surely release your inner Hawkeye—Archery 101.

Next month, the Great Getaway Weekend falls on the Lunar New Year/Valentine’s Day long weekend. From February 12 to 14, another amazing activity awaits guests: the Sky Adventures.

This trip brings its guests on a jaw-dropping aerial tour of nearby Batangas areas onboard the majestic Bell 505 helicopter. For only P5,000 per person, this awe-inspiring unique escapade is not one to miss.

Finally, end the day in peaceful slumber inside the first and only 4-star hotel in Batangas, the Limapark Hotel.

Located inside the Lima Commercial Estate in Malvar, this home-away-from-home offers some of its well-appointed rooms at very special weekend rates, exclusive to those availing of the Family Staycation Bubble promo.

All guests must follow minimum health requirements as mandated by the IATF.

For booking and inquiries, contact Batangas Lakelands at (0917) 852-7735 and (02) 7623-9465, or email them at tours@lakelands.com.ph. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @batangaslakelands for the latest updates.