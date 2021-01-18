THE BUDGETARIAN
'So addicting': Liza Soberano raves about new Siargao discovery
Liza Soberano surfing in Siargao
Liza Soberano via Instagram

'So addicting': Liza Soberano raves about new Siargao discovery

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 18, 2021 - 11:40am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano learned surfing while celebrating her birthday in Siargao.

In her Instagram account, Liza posted photos of her in Siargao that includes surfing.

 

 

“Missing Siargao. Thank you so much @ninobarbers, @katarinarodri and the amazing staff of @bayudsiargao for giving us the best experience,” she said.

She said the beach paradise has a “special place” in her heart because of its kind people.

“Siargao has a special place in our hearts thanks to how sweet everybody is, even the locals who would wait for us on their little boats were so sweet and respectful."

She also thanked her surfing instructor for her new "addicting" sport.

“I can’t believe I know how to surf and now I just can’t wait to surf again!! It’s so addicting. Thank you @ikit_agudo, you’re the best instructor,” she said.

The actress celebrated her 23rd birthday last January 4 in Siargao with her family and boyfriend Enrique Gil. 

RELATED: Enrique Gil writes sweet birthday message for his 'paradise' Liza Soberano

