Embrace all kinds of love at Las Casas this February

MANILA, Philippines — At Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar, the true meaning of Valentine’s Day goes beyond the heart-shaped boxes.

Instead, the heritage property plays host to romantic trips, candlelight dinners, and historic adventures as it highlights the value of life, love, time, and effort.

Celebrate all forms of love, whether needing to enjoy quality time with a special someone, treating oneself to a much-needed vacation, or reconnecting with family and friends. Las Casas in Bataan and Quezon City are ready to provide its guests with a grand time and sweet stays.

Moments of love

At Las Casas Bataan, express the sincerest and deepest emotions while celebrating the spirit of togetherness in a unique yet romantic escape.

This month-long Valentine’s room offer starts at P14, 500 for a deluxe room.

Meanwhile, those eyeing to step up their romantic rendezvous and impress the person of their dreams, the quaint Bagac heritage site presents a sumptuous feast centered in its “Taste of Romance” dining treat.

Love is indeed in the air as our resident violinist plays live entertainment.

Make this romantic getaway even more memorable with a 5-course dinner set against the most romantic spaces – by the beach, near Casa Hagonoy, or near Tulay ni Lola Basyang – for only P6, 000 net inclusive of set dinner for two and a personalized setup.

Set dinner is available from February 12 to 14.

My Las Casas valentine

At Las Casas Quezon City, feel the magic of love by satisfying the heart, the tummy, and the eyes without going out of the metro.

Say “yes” to adding a romantic kick with a Valentine’s Special Set Menu for only P3, 800 net for two.

This month-long Cusina ni Nanay Maria dining offer features Crab Mille Feuille, Crispy Shredded Chicken Caesar, Roast Pumpkin Soup, choice of Pan Seared US Beef Striploin or Sake Miso Gindara, and Raspberry Trifle paired with two glasses of wine.

For pizza lovers, time to rejoice as Italian restaurant, La Bella, offers wood-fired pizzas Hawaiian, Margherita, Pepperoni, and Quattro Formaggi.

To complete the experience, Las Casas Quezon City will be playing some live music by their Bataan-based kundiman singers.

For P100, guests who wish to experience the Las Casas magic and see its architectural wonders can access our plaza area, perfect for picture-taking and more.

For more information, visit www.lascasasfilipinas.com or follow them on social media at @LasCasasBataan and @LasCasasQC on Facebook and Instagram.