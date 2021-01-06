Boracay, El Nido named among world's best beaches for 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The country's top beaches, Boracay and El Nido, were among those that made it to Condé Nast Traveler’s 25 Best Island Beaches in the World: 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards list.

The prestigious travel publication placed Boracay at 2nd while El Nido in Palawan placed 9th.

“For our 33rd annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey—yes, more than three decades—our readers leaned in heavily into nostalgia. With travel largely on pause this year, it seems what they may have missed most was a coveted beach vacation where they could get away from it all. Whether you're looking for a calm stretch of sand in the Caribbean or a family-friendly resort in the middle of the Indian Ocean, there are enough options out there to suit every type of traveler,” the publication said in its introduction.

The publication described Boracay as a “screensaver brought to life, with dazzling white sand, so-clear-you-can-see-your-toes water, and a lush jungle backdrop, available to anyone willing to make the journey.”

“The island used to fly under the radar with one of the most beautiful beaches in the world—but the secret's out. Now the three-mile White Beach, with its grottos and beachside dining (and nightlife), is its busiest swath of sand,” wrote Conde Nast’s Caitlin Morton.

El Nido, meanwhile, was described as home to around 50 whitesand beaches.

“Palawan remains steadily under the radar, even though it continues to rank highly in our Readers' Choice Awards. El Nido alone is home to around 50 white sand beaches—it’s impossible to choose just one—all of which are set around dramatic limestone formations and have the finest and whitest sand you’ll ever see. The water is so blindingly blue it makes the Caribbean Sea look murky in comparison. And the sunsets? Well, they’ll ruin you for life. Consider yourself warned,” Morton said.

Gouverneur, St. Barts topped the list, followed by Boracay, North Island in Seychelles; Reethi Rah and North Malé Atoll in Maldives; Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos; Maundays Bay in Anguilla; Marco Island in Florida; Kiawah Island in South Carolina; El Nido in Palawan and Seger Beach in Lombok.