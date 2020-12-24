THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YOUNG STAR
HygienePass certification launched to ensure hotels comply with safety, sanitation protocols
HygienePass certification launched to ensure hotels comply with safety, sanitation protocols
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 24, 2020 - 12:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — With the government slowly allowing travel despite the coronavirus pandemic, safety is still the number one priority of Filipinos while enjoying vacation.

The tourism sector is slowly getting on its feet but it doesn’t mean that people should ignore the threat of the pandemic as they need to stay safe during their stay.

In a virtual press conference on Tuesday, online hotel management and booking platform RedDoorz announced the HygienePass Certification, an initiative to ensure the safety of their families from COVID-19 while on travel.

The booking platform partnered with Dr. Renzo Guinto to provide training and consultation in relation to the program.

The certification program aims to give consumers the confidence that their chosen hotels have been certified in accordance with rigorous hygiene and safety measures to lessen ongoing health risks where it is backed up by a prominent doctor who is knowledgeable about public health and safety measures.

“I’m very keen on supporting RedDoorz on this initiative for there’s now a great need to recognize public health and safety measures and I'm pleased to learn how committed RedDoorz is in implementing the program for hotels given the ‘new normal’ requirements of the consumers. In fact, HygienePass is very much in line with current international and national guidelines on infection prevention and control for the accommodations sector,” Dr. Guinto said.

“RedDoorz will initiate the development and implementation of the said tech-driven programme and we will both discern COVID-19 response efforts, monitor quarantine and public health safety guidelines, and help these hotels prepare for the reopening of the economy. I'm thrilled to join forces with RedDoorz and combine our expertise to ensure the betterment of health and safety of our traveling Fiipinos,” he added.

The HygienePass Certification, a private sector partnership and a program designed for the hospitality industry-at-large is not a government-related effort. It assures guests that their safety will not be compromised during their stay.  

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS TOURISM
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
5 days ago
12 'stays' of Christmas: Hotels and resorts where it’s safe for you and loved ones
By Jap Tobias | 5 days ago
We have curated ‘The 12 Stays of Christmas’ to present you with a range of different staycation ideas to lift...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
8 days ago
Welcome back to paradise: Movenpick Resort & Spa Boracay reopens doors
8 days ago
Movenpick Resort & Spa Boracay offers luxury and safety combined.
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
13 days ago
Cebu Pacific's 'piso fare' returns with 'new normal' twists
By Kata Dayanghirang | 13 days ago
The company, in turn, said in a virtual media conference yesterday that its "new normal" protocols now include daily disinfection...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
14 days ago
Holy Land also struggling to make Christmas 'merry' due to pandemic
By Kata Dayanghirang | 14 days ago
Like the rest of the world, the Holy Land is not spared from suffering the decline of tourist arrivals since the pandemic...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Sponsored
20 days ago
Hilton Manila officially reopens, unveils new staycation experience for leisure travelers
20 days ago
The famed Hilton Manila, located within Resorts World Manila, the Philippines’ first integrated entertainment and tourism...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
21 days ago
LIST: Instagram-worthy Christmas destinations, events amid pandemic
By Kata Dayanghirang | 21 days ago
Many of us have been confined in our homes for such a long time and the lack of outdoor amusements left us wondering how Christmas...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with