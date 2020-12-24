HygienePass certification launched to ensure hotels comply with safety, sanitation protocols

MANILA, Philippines — With the government slowly allowing travel despite the coronavirus pandemic, safety is still the number one priority of Filipinos while enjoying vacation.

The tourism sector is slowly getting on its feet but it doesn’t mean that people should ignore the threat of the pandemic as they need to stay safe during their stay.

In a virtual press conference on Tuesday, online hotel management and booking platform RedDoorz announced the HygienePass Certification, an initiative to ensure the safety of their families from COVID-19 while on travel.

The booking platform partnered with Dr. Renzo Guinto to provide training and consultation in relation to the program.

The certification program aims to give consumers the confidence that their chosen hotels have been certified in accordance with rigorous hygiene and safety measures to lessen ongoing health risks where it is backed up by a prominent doctor who is knowledgeable about public health and safety measures.

“I’m very keen on supporting RedDoorz on this initiative for there’s now a great need to recognize public health and safety measures and I'm pleased to learn how committed RedDoorz is in implementing the program for hotels given the ‘new normal’ requirements of the consumers. In fact, HygienePass is very much in line with current international and national guidelines on infection prevention and control for the accommodations sector,” Dr. Guinto said.

“RedDoorz will initiate the development and implementation of the said tech-driven programme and we will both discern COVID-19 response efforts, monitor quarantine and public health safety guidelines, and help these hotels prepare for the reopening of the economy. I'm thrilled to join forces with RedDoorz and combine our expertise to ensure the betterment of health and safety of our traveling Fiipinos,” he added.

The HygienePass Certification, a private sector partnership and a program designed for the hospitality industry-at-large is not a government-related effort. It assures guests that their safety will not be compromised during their stay.