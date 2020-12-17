12 'stays' of Christmas: Hotels and resorts where it’s safe for you and loved ones

We’re sharing a coveted list for a low-key getaway with your loved ones this holiday season with Agoda

MANILA, Philippines — Travel restrictions are gradually being lifted after nine long months of community quarantine, leaving Filipinos with wanderlust and ready to dust off their suitcase and take to their favorite local destinations. Families can finally safely satisfy their yearning for intimate vacations with loved ones this holiday season.

That’s why we have curated The 12 Stays of Christmas to present you with a range of different staycation ideas to lift your holiday spirits.

As cleanliness and social distancing are of course all part of this year's considerations, digital travel platform Agoda.com actually makes planning and booking vacations quite effortless, highlighting rooms with flexible cancellation options in case your plans change.

Aside from offering travelers a large variety of transport options including flights and car rentals, easy to use travel guides, and local excursions to book, Agoda also offers a vast array of accommodation options for Filipinos for every kind of stay.

Whether you are traveling as a couple or a family, looking for hotel rooms or homestays, in the city or at the beach, there are great deals to suit everyone’s budget.

Hotels with the Hygiene Plus tag strictly observe safety and hygiene measures to ensure that guests are safe while having fun away from home.

Excited yet? Here is a list of 12 Agoda accommodations to get you jolly this holiday season:

1. Hilton Manila, Pasay City, Metro Manila

Situated in the lovely area of Pasay City, the 5-star hotel Hilton Manila provides an ideal mix of value, comfort, and convenience to its visitors. Renowned for its impeccable service and with the hotel’s stylish rooms and high-class recreational facilities, you will surely have plenty of things to do during your staycation with your loved ones.

So, sit back and soak up the sun by the pool bar or dine at its numerous restaurant options.

2. Makati Diamond Residences, Makati, Metro Manila

Just as diamonds are forever, Makati Diamond Residences is perfect for those who want to create holiday moments that will surely last forever in their memories. Makati Diamond Residences is in the midst of what Manila (Filipino’s #1 destination choice) has to offer, with great shops and eats to choose from close by.

It also offers top-of-the-line amenities and facilities that will let you and your family spend the holidays in perfect comfort while enjoying its relaxing atmosphere complete with an indoor pool, spa. and a karaoke/theatre room.

Even adding to the pleasurable experience is its Dining Card, which gives you access to endless cuisines at your fingertips during your stay.

3. Jony’s Boutique Hotel, Boracay

This budget hotel in Aklan exudes a refreshing vibe, perfectly complementing the easy-going charm of the Boracay islands.

With everyone’s past summer vacations canceled, Jony’s Boutique Hotel offers a holiday staycation that will more than make up for all that you have missed. Whether you want to relax at the in-house spa or relish the feeling of the pristine Boracay sand beneath your feet once again, a stay at Jony’s Boutique Hotel will surely deliver.

4. Aiyanar Beach and Dive Resort, Batangas

If you’re looking for a nice break from the hustle and bustle of the Metro, then Aiyanar Beach and Dive Resort in Mabini, Batangas is the perfect staycation destination for you. This premium beach resort lets visitors experience an intimate and relaxing getaway with its modern natural landscape, gorgeous pool and diving area, and very accommodating staff.

It is also located on a mountaintop which not only gives a quintessential view of the sunset, but also lets guests enjoy the “Ber” Breeze of Batangas—all perfect for a get-away-from-it-all vacation.

5. Pyramid Beach Resort, Bohol

Who said you can’t go tropical on Christmas?

Experience a unique Christmas at Pyramid Beach Resort in Bohol where you can enjoy amazing views of the ocean, large cozy rooms, excellent services, and a relaxing tropical vibe. With numerous on-site facilities like a BBQ area, diving/snorkeling options, water sports and massage services available, staying in the hotel itself has never been more entertaining.

If a simple Paskong Pinoy-inspired celebration is what you’re planning for the holidays, Pyramid Beach Resort is the right place to be in!

6. Daluyon Beach and Mountain Resort, Palawan

Daluyon Beach and Mountain Resort in Puerto Princesa, provides a luxury experience, while being mindful of the environment. Daluyon’s beachfront cabanas are built using sustainable materials like cogon roofing, which helps to keep the room cool all throughout the day.

Rooms are also designed with a native touch that brings the outdoors in through its wooden doors and window slats. The design allows guests to enjoy the picturesque view of nature throughout your holiday stay.

7. Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, Cebu

Make the most out of the holidays in this lovely hotel in Cebu City with its Spanish influenced architecture.

Waterfront Hotel & Casino Cebu City in the city center combines modern, luxurious accommodations with entertainment with its on-site Casino amenities and easy access to historic sites and beautiful churches such as the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu and the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral. The hotel also takes pride in its delicious array of delectable cuisine using local produce at its nine restaurants.

8. Blue Lotus Hotel, Davao City

Go for a well-deserved staycation refined by nature at the Blue Lotus Hotel in Davao City.

Blue Lotus Hotel charms guests with stunning views of the majestic Mt. Apo, the calming Davao Gulf, and the mystical Garden City of Samal—a refreshing sight for those who have been stuck at home for many months.

Whether you’re after relaxation or decadence, this hotel’s elegance, comfort, and practicality is sure to provide you a top-notch holiday staycation experience with your loved ones.

9. Anya Resort, Tagaytay

Escape the noise of the Metro and enjoy a serene holiday staycation at Anya Resort where you can perfectly enjoy the cool Christmas breeze of Tagaytay.

Aside from Anya Resort’s luxurious suites and delicious food selection, guests can also enjoy a lot of activities in this hotel, from teeing off at its golf course, splashing around in its pool, relaxing with spa sessions, reading books in its library, to finding calm within the resort’s 7.2 acres of lush greenery which makes the perfect stage for a holiday picnic setting.

Everything in this hotel just exudes perfection and peacefulness which will surely make your holidays extra wonderful.

10. Apsaras Tribe, General Luna, Siargao

A tropical Christmas paradise located in a place that is easy to fall in love with, this hotel offers a relaxing stay that adds to the perfection of Siargao islands.

Apsaras Tribe offers modern and elegant accommodations to let you unwind and have pleasant moments with your loved ones. Guests can enjoy the pristine waters of Siargao and hear the tranquil sound of waves from the veranda.

If you’re looking for an exceptional staycation in Siargao, equipped with restaurants, a game room, bicycle rental, and a private beach, staying at Apsaras Tribe is something you should definitely consider.

11. The Manor at Camp John Hay, Baguio

The Manor at Camp John Hay is the perfect hotel for families seeking respite in the chilly city of Baguio. This accommodation pleases every guest with its stunning views and fresh scents of the surrounding pine trees—a welcome break from the daily rush of city life.

With its exquisite wooden architecture, classy interiors, and lush surroundings, it is quite easy for The Manor to enchant its visitors. After all, there’s no better way to celebrate the cool holidays of Baguio than spending it in the warmth of a cozy private cabin

12. Prime Asia Hotel, Angeles, Pampanga

Strategically located in Angeles City, Pampanga, Prime Asia Hotel, offers a luxury escape while still remaining close to the city’s main attractions such as the Holy Rosary Parish Church and Fields avenue. It is perfect for those who seek a simple yet special Christmas staycation without too much travel.

Prime Asia Hotel’s best features are its rooftop pool and jacuzzi that add to the overall wonderful experience that it has to offer.

For those who simply want intimate and relaxing bonding moments with their families and loved ones this Christmas, Prime Asia Hotel can surely give you a staycation worth remembering.

