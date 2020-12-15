THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Welcome back to paradise: Movenpick Resort & Spa Boracay reopens doors
It’s understandable that there may still be hesitations on whether it is safe enough to travel again. Movenpick Resort & Spa Boracay understands this and combines luxury and relaxation beyond the ordinary—without compromising your safety.
Photo Release
Welcome back to paradise: Movenpick Resort & Spa Boracay reopens doors
(Philstar.com) - December 15, 2020 - 3:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Picture this: pristine white sand, the familiar ebb and flow of the glistening ocean, dancing palm trees, and an exquisite golden sunset that leaves you in awe. Now imagine yourself in the middle of all this, breathing in nature at its finest. Take a moment to let yourself enjoy the peace and serenity of one of the world’s most beautiful islands: Welcome back to Boracay.

As the country slowly eases its quarantine restrictions, it’s understandable that there may still be hesitations on whether it is safe enough to travel again. But up the northern tip of the island in Punta Bunga Cove, Movenpick Resort & Spa Boracay combines luxury and relaxation beyond the ordinary—without compromising your safety.

Beachfront, you’ll find the Sol Marina Beach Club, a wonderful place to settle down and watch the sunset as you sip a drink or two.
Movenpick Resort & Spa Boracay acquired the ALLSAFE label which assures guests of a third-party verified standard of hotel cleanliness and hygienic requirements.
Photo Release

Just last month, Movenpick Resort & Spa Boracay acquired the "ALLSAFE" label which assures guests of a third-party verified standard of hotel cleanliness and hygienic requirements.

Developed with and vetted by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in operational testing, inspections and certifications, the ALLSAFE label ensures elevated cleanliness protocols and health standards, so that every guest can visit the resort with utmost confidence in their safety. The resort is also accredited by the Department of Tourism  and fully-authorized to operate.

Set among a private beach and a lush tropical landscape, Movenpick Resort & Spa Boracay exudes the ultimate luxurious getaway.

With over 300 contemporary rooms and suites with scenic views, a massive multi-level pool, a tranquil wellness center and spa, water sports activities, a kid’s club, and a playground area, the upscale resort is an island paradise well worth a visit.

Beachfront, you’ll find the Sol Marina Beach Club, a wonderful place to settle down and watch the sunset as you sip a drink or two.
Beachfront, you’ll find the Sol Marina Beach Club, a wonderful place to settle down and watch the sunset as you sip a drink or two.
Photo Release

Foodies can get their fill of various offerings that include Filipino, Asian, Intercontinental and Italian gastronomy within the resort. Beachfront, you’ll find the Sol Marina Beach Club, a wonderful place to settle down and watch the sunset as you sip a drink or two.

As a welcoming treat to locals, the resort is offering their Balik Boracay Local Package for Filipino travelers—inclusive of a Classic Room accommodation, delectable breakfast dishes carefully prepared by the chef, and the sweet chance to indulge in Movenpick Chocolate Hour. 

To avail of this promo, use the preferential code BORA65 when making your booking online.

It may have been a tough year, but it can only get better from here on. So pack your bags and jet-off to paradise—you deserve it. 

 

For more details, visit https://www.movenpick.com/.

 

DISCLAIMER: This is a sponsored post. 

BORACAY MOVENPICK RESORT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Welcome back to paradise: Movenpick Resort & Spa Boracay reopens doors
1 hour ago
Movenpick Resort & Spa Boracay offers luxury and safety combined.
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
5 days ago
Cebu Pacific's 'piso fare' returns with 'new normal' twists
By Kata Dayanghirang | 5 days ago
The company, in turn, said in a virtual media conference yesterday that its "new normal" protocols now include daily disinfection...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
5 days ago
Holy Land also struggling to make Christmas 'merry' due to pandemic
By Kata Dayanghirang | 5 days ago
Like the rest of the world, the Holy Land is not spared from suffering the decline of tourist arrivals since the pandemic...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Sponsored
11 days ago
Hilton Manila officially reopens, unveils new staycation experience for leisure travelers
11 days ago
The famed Hilton Manila, located within Resorts World Manila, the Philippines’ first integrated entertainment and tourism...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Sponsored
13 days ago
How Klook is making your travels safer, better in new normal
By Gerald Dizon | 13 days ago
With Klook, rediscovering the beauty of the Philippines is made even safer, sweeter and totally worth the wait!
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
13 days ago
LIST: Instagram-worthy Christmas destinations, events amid pandemic
By Kata Dayanghirang | 13 days ago
Many of us have been confined in our homes for such a long time and the lack of outdoor amusements left us wondering how Christmas...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with