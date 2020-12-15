Welcome back to paradise: Movenpick Resort & Spa Boracay reopens doors

MANILA, Philippines — Picture this: pristine white sand, the familiar ebb and flow of the glistening ocean, dancing palm trees, and an exquisite golden sunset that leaves you in awe. Now imagine yourself in the middle of all this, breathing in nature at its finest. Take a moment to let yourself enjoy the peace and serenity of one of the world’s most beautiful islands: Welcome back to Boracay.

As the country slowly eases its quarantine restrictions, it’s understandable that there may still be hesitations on whether it is safe enough to travel again. But up the northern tip of the island in Punta Bunga Cove, Movenpick Resort & Spa Boracay combines luxury and relaxation beyond the ordinary—without compromising your safety.

Photo Release Movenpick Resort & Spa Boracay acquired the ALLSAFE label which assures guests of a third-party verified standard of hotel cleanliness and hygienic requirements.

Developed with and vetted by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in operational testing, inspections and certifications, the ALLSAFE label ensures elevated cleanliness protocols and health standards, so that every guest can visit the resort with utmost confidence in their safety. The resort is also accredited by the Department of Tourism and fully-authorized to operate.

Set among a private beach and a lush tropical landscape, Movenpick Resort & Spa Boracay exudes the ultimate luxurious getaway.

With over 300 contemporary rooms and suites with scenic views, a massive multi-level pool, a tranquil wellness center and spa, water sports activities, a kid’s club, and a playground area, the upscale resort is an island paradise well worth a visit.

Photo Release Beachfront, you’ll find the Sol Marina Beach Club, a wonderful place to settle down and watch the sunset as you sip a drink or two.

Foodies can get their fill of various offerings that include Filipino, Asian, Intercontinental and Italian gastronomy within the resort. Beachfront, you’ll find the Sol Marina Beach Club, a wonderful place to settle down and watch the sunset as you sip a drink or two.

As a welcoming treat to locals, the resort is offering their Balik Boracay Local Package for Filipino travelers—inclusive of a Classic Room accommodation, delectable breakfast dishes carefully prepared by the chef, and the sweet chance to indulge in Movenpick Chocolate Hour.

To avail of this promo, use the preferential code BORA65 when making your booking online.

It may have been a tough year, but it can only get better from here on. So pack your bags and jet-off to paradise—you deserve it.

For more details, visit https://www.movenpick.com/.

DISCLAIMER: This is a sponsored post.