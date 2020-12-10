Cebu Pacific's 'piso fare' returns with 'new normal' twists

MANILA, Philippines — Want to go somewhere else next year provided that there are health and safety protocols in place?

Filipino airline company Cebu Pacific is holding its hit and anticipated three-day "CEB Super Seat Fest" from December 10 to 12. All of the airline company's international and domestic flights for travel from August 1 to November 30, 2021 are on sale for as low as P1 one-way base fare.

You can pay online for the duration of the seat sale while those who want to pay at payment centers may do so starting the second day.

To comply with global aviation standards currently in place due to the pandemic, the company encourages more contactless transcations as it now enables passengers to scan their own boarding passes, do mandatory online check-in and do their own bag-tagging.

The company, in turn, said in a virtual media conference yesterday that its "new normal" protocols now include daily disinfection of aircrafts and frequent cleaning of passenger surfaces at the airport and in-flight. Their aircrafts are installed with hospital-grade High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters onboard that are proven to eliminate 99.99% of viruses.

As some location destinations require negative RT-PCR test results prior to giving entry, Cebu Pacific and Cebgo passengers can choose and book appointments among its partner laboratories.

But for those flying directly from Manila to General Santos City, they can be part of the Test Before Boarding process. The company recently piloted this process for passengers flying this route for a two-week trial period until December 14.

The antigen testing is said to be the first in the country, where passengers will be administered with the test at the NAIA Terminal 3 just hours before their estimated time of departure. Results are released within 30 minutes, and only those holding negative test results will be allowed to board the flight.

For passengers to feel even more safe and secure, they can download the Department of Transportation's Traze app, a unified contact tracing app for the transport sector. All entering and exiting passengers from Philippine airports will just have to download the app, register and scan the QR code.

“A lot of us are looking forward to experiencing the wonders of travel again, especially now that we are seeing more domestic destinations reopen its doors for tourists. We firmly believe the holiday season is the perfect time to share this gift with everyJuan,” said Candice Iyog, CEB vice-president for Marketing & Customer Experience.