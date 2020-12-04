THE BUDGETARIAN
Hilton Manila officially reopens, unveils new staycation experience for leisure travelers
(Philstar.com) - December 4, 2020 - 11:38am

Staycation package offers more reasons to stay and dine at the hotel

MANILA, Philippines – The famed Hilton Manila, located within Resorts World Manila, the Philippines’ first integrated entertainment and tourism resort, reopens its doors and launches its new staycation offering for guests looking for a safe and convenient memory-making urban getaway.

All guests availing of the Staycation Package will enjoy the inclusive benefits of a buffet breakfast at Kusina Sea Kitchens and a choice of Dinner at either Kusina or Hua Yuan, the hotel’s award-winning Shanghainese Chinese Restaurant; a luxury bath bomb experience; complimentary access to the stunning Vegas resort-style lagoon pool, complete with sun loungers, a wet play area for kids and poolside cabanas; and the novelty of having colorfully crafted cocktails prepared personally by talented and professional mixologists right at the door of their rooms.

“We’re more than thrilled to welcome back our guests and create more travel memories with them, even though that may look different to past experiences,” said Simon McGrath, general manager of Hilton Manila.

Hilton Manila officially reopens, unveils new staycation experience for leisure travelers
Luxury Bath Bomb Experience.
Photo Release

“Our Staycation package, innovative dining options, and elevated Hilton CleanStay safety standards alongside our signature Hilton hospitality offers a family-friendly atmosphere and guarantees to be a share-worthy experience," he added.

Upon arrival, leisure travelers and 'staycationers' alike will feel confident and comfortable with the hotel’s enhanced cleanliness protocols and high standards of housekeeping.

For added safety, elements of the Hilton CleanStay global program will greet guests from the moment they enter the hotel and will be present throughout every aspect of their stay.

Hilton Manila officially reopens, unveils new staycation experience for leisure travelers
Vega Outdoor Pool.
Photo Release

In addition, the full-service property is also offering pet-friendly accommodations to guests and their furry companions. Customers are allowed up to two four-legged visitors that weigh a maximum of 30 lbs each.

To guarantee that all pets’ needs are well-taken care of during their stay, prior reservation is required as well as in-room cleaning services that are subject to a one-time fee of P7,500 net per stay.

Hilton Manila officially reopens, unveils new staycation experience for leisure travelers

This ultimate staycation experience starts at P7,100+++. As per the Government’s hotel staycation policies and guidelines, all guests must present a negative antigen test result obtained on the day of check-in to be eligible to stay.

Antigen tests can be attained within the Resorts World Manila complex at P1,500 net per person or at any preferred hospital or clinic.

Hilton Manila officially reopens, unveils new staycation experience for leisure travelers
Cocktails delivered to your room.
Photo Release

 

For more details on Hilton’s CleanStay program, visit www.hilton.com/en/corporate/cleanstay/ .

To learn more about pet-friendly room policies and hotel staycation guidelines, or to book direct, visit www.hiltonmanila.com, call +632 7239 7788 or email HiltonManila_Reservations@hilton.com. For more information and updates like Hilton Manila on Facebook.com/HiltonManila and follow @hiltonmanila on Instagram and YouTube. 

