How Klook is making your travels safer, better in new normal

MANILA, Philippines — With tourism slowly reopening throughout the archipelago, we can once again make plans for future trips and vacations. And if the eight months or so of previous lockdowns and the ongoing quarantine has taught us anything, it’s that we should remain disciplined in practicing thorough sanitation, committed to maintaining good health, and determined to observe social distancing.

It’s no secret that the local tourism industry was a main driver of the economy so it’s imperative that establishments and their patrons go hand-in-hand in doing what’s necessary to responsibly explore the country.

In this regard, Klook, a world-leading travel and leisure booking platform, is doing its part by launching Pilipinas, You’re Worth the Wait. This campaign aims to encourage responsibly exploring the wonders of the Philippines to support local tourism.

Klook cares

Photo Release Klook is aligning with its merchant partners to implement enhanced safety and cleanliness protocols.

Part of Klook Philippines’ campaign initiatives is aligning with its merchant partners to implement enhanced safety and cleanliness protocols to keep the rising number of customers safe. These protocols include reduced capacity, temperature checks, personal protective equipment for each staff, regular sanitation, and more.

Another important innovation that’s on the rollout is the free-to-use Klook-powered Contract Tracing System, which is being installed throughout Klook’s partner local attractions.

This system uses QR code scanning, mobile number verification, and entry timestamps to ensure the accuracy of databases, allowing for quicker and better contract tracing should the need arise.

This technology is already operational in Cebu Ocean Park, Bakebe in Manila, and Inflatable Island in Subic and will soon be available in other attractions such Manila Ocean Park, The Dessert Museum, Art in Island, Zoobic Safari, and Nightmares Manila.

“We are grateful for this partnership with Klook especially since Cebu Ocean Park just recently re-opened to the public," shared Francis Low, executive vice president and chief operating officer of both Manila Ocean Park and Cebu Ocean Park.

"We know that safety will be the primary concern of our customers so the Contact Tracing System has been beneficial to our business. We look forward to a continued partnership with Klook as Cebu tourism further opens up,” he continued.

Klook is scaling its efforts so that more partner merchants have the technology in their arsenal.

"The Philippines remains to be an important market for Klook and we are committed to helping our partner operators embark on the path to recovery," said Wilfred Fan, chief commercial officer at Klook.

“We will continue to work closely with them to identify opportunities to provide support during these times. Sharing our technological expertise to help our partners digitize their operations is one way we are doing this. The Contact Tracing System in local attractions is just the first leg and we are looking to bring this technology to even more partners down the road," Fan added.

The wait is over

Photo Release Luljetta's Hanging Gardens.

As the campaign comes into full swing, expect more deals and surprises from Klook.

Experience the Philippines however way you like by choosing from a wide array of local attractions and activities. Enjoy a relaxing staycation in some of the country’s top hotels such as Shangri-La Hotels, Anya Resort Tagaytay, and Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar, among others.

Take a day trip to unwind by visiting relaxing destinations such as Luljetta’s Hanging Gardens Spa in Antipolo or Nurture Wellness Spa in Tagaytay. For a fun-filled day, choose from a variety of attractions such as Enchanted Kingdom, Inflatable Island, or Zoobic Safari.

Klook’s bookings are now open-dated and extended up until December 2021 to give you more flexibility in planning for and scheduling your trips.

Lastly, grab these exclusive discounts until December 31, 2020, using the following promo codes:

IMISSYOUPH : 15% off on bookings with no minimum spend, maximum discount P400, for new Klook users

: 15% off on bookings with no minimum spend, maximum discount P400, for new Klook users WORTHTHEWAITPH: P300 off on bookings with a minimum spend of P5,000

With Klook, rediscovering the beauty of the Philippines is made even safer, sweeter and totally worth the wait!

To get updates on promos and deals, visit the website at https://www.klook.com/en-PH/promo/ph-worththewait. For more information, visit the official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/klookph.