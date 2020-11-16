Hereâ€™s what you need to know before traveling around the Philippines again

Here’s what you need to know before traveling around the Philippines again

MANILA, Philippines — The holiday season is just around the corner, and since the country is starting to loosen quarantine guidelines, people can now leisurely travel around the country, provided they follow specific travel regulations and safety measures.

Tagaytay City, for instance, finally reopened its borders to all visitors but non-residents are required to secure a travel pass to present to authorities before entering the city. Establishments must still follow safety and hygiene guidelines while the maximum occupancy of the Department of Tourism-accredited hotels is only 50%. Only one person is allowed per hotel room at a time.

For CitiGlobal Realty and Development Inc., a top real estate developer that offers affordable and income-generating properties in the country, slowly but surely opening the tourism sector will be critical in helping the country's economy recover from the setbacks created by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"We always believe that appreciating the beautiful islands and other locations that our country has to offer will bless us more than we think. The country's tourism industry has helped the country flourish, and it will do the same in this time of crisis," said Gary To, managing director of CitiGlobal.

If you are planning a trip soon, what then should you bear in mind to ensure a safe and enjoyable vacation? Here are some reminders, as listed by CitiGlobal:

Who can travel to where you are going?

Always study the locations you aim to visit since some cities only entertain local residents while some accommodate neighboring municipalities. Depending on the quarantine guidelines and local safety measurements, travel will remain limited to some areas.

What are the restrictions and requirements for traveling around the country?

Take note of the requirements needed around the area you plan to travel to, like Tagaytay where non-residents are required to have a travel pass before entering the city. Spare some time to gather all the needed valid IDs and get yourself an updated COVID-19 test result, so you will not have any problems when traveling from city to city.

What are the minimum health standards required by the area?

Regardless of which community quarantine guidelines the city is under, authorities will always impose mandatory wearing of face masks, face shields, as well as physical distancing in public to reduce the spread of the virus. Stay updated on new health practices to keep you and other people's health safe.

Lastly, when planning for a trip during these difficult times, this is one old practice that will remain helpful even in the new normal–advance booking.

Try booking in reliable hotels like CitiGlobal's Tagaytay Clifton Resort Suites in Tagaytay along with private transportation. Doing these in advance helps maintain a sense of safety and security during your trip.

CitiGlobal Realty and Development, Inc. aims to become a top real estate developer in the country that puts the country's best tourism locations on the map through their real estate properties while providing investment opportunities for OFWs who are now back in the country to be with their families.

The company is a flourishing real estate development company that started in marketing, landholding and leasing back in 2003. However, after seeing how responsive and competitive the economy became, it accepted the challenge to become a lifestyle developer in 2011.

CitiGlobal aims to deliver quality real estate projects that will revolutionize the Filipino mindset on leisure properties. Among their currently open real estate projects are Tagaytay Fontaine Villas, Tagaytay Clifton Resort Suites in Tagaytay, and Diamond Beach Resorts in Palawan. They also have future projects in line in Quezon City, Cubao, Bataan, Tagaytay, Palawan, Panglao, and Davao.

