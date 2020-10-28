Boracay resorts invite tourists to 'work from beach' with new offerings

MANILA, Philippines — Travel, as we all know, is one of the most affected sectors in the ongoing pandemic. Airline companies have suspended and rescheduled trips at no expense to passengers. Vacations are on hold. Airlines, hotels and other tourism-related sectors are incurring huge losses. Those involved in the travel industry are losing their jobs.

Bleak as the scenario looks, a survey conducted by the Tourism department, in partnership with Guide to the Philippines and AIM- Dr. Andrew L. Tan Center, shows a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.

The travel survey conducted last May 15 to 24 among 12,732 Filipino travelers and other nationalities living in the country showed that despite prevailing problems, 77 percent are willing to travel within the country, even if a proven vaccine against COVID-19 has yet to be found.

This is good news for local tourism, which can look forward to recovery, especially when the new normal sets in.

Of all the local travel destinations, Boracay and its world-famous beaches is the respondents’ top choice once travel restrictions are lifted. Siargao, Baguio, Metro Manila, Cebu, El Nido, Coron, Batangas, Bohol and La Union, in that order, come next. This is because going to the beach ranks number one in the respondents’ preferred activity (69%), followed by taking a road trip (54%), and having a hotel staycation (41%).

As expected, travelers consider health and safety as the top deciding factor in choosing a place to visit. Thus, Boracay Tropics Resort Hotel gives guests complimentary sanitation kits, requires them to wear masks in the resort premises, sign a medical declaration form, maintain social distancing as part of health and safety protocols. The swimming pool is limited to a number of guests on per schedule basis. The mini-bar in the room is eliminated, but guests can order from a mini-bar list.

An overwhelming number goes for less contact activities and online or digital means of transacting business once travel restrictions are lifted.

Many respondents also consider staying in a hotel or resort, traveling solo or going on private tours the safest among the list of available activities. Conversely, sharing tours, going to sports events and joining conventions – all of which involved crowd exposure, are deemed the least safe. They also want to travel to places closer to where they live.

Once the pandemic is over, 86% of the respondents want to play it safe by dealing with tourism companies with self-service facilities like contactless check-ins, online bookings, digital payments and others.

Likewise, a boutique hotel in Boracay is offering long staying guests on the island a "work from beach" promo.

The Tides Hotel Boracay is one of a few resorts that are once again ready to welcome guests. In an interview with Philstar.com, The Tides Hotel Boracay marketing manager Karla Bernales said the hotel offers "very attractive" rates for guests who would rather get stuck at the beach rather than in their homes in the city.

“The Work from Beach (WFB) offering for as low as 1,300/night lets you work in Boracay while enjoying or relaxing in one of the most stylish boutique hotels on the island. We have limited slots though so book now,” Bernales said.

Bernales added that since a negative COVID-19 test result is already required to enter the island, hotel guests just need other standard safety protocols like wearing face masks to enter the hotel.

“We will also be doing temperature checks with guests before entry for additional safety. The guests are also required to fill up an automated health declaration form. All rooms are sanitized thoroughly before and after each guest and we also have partnerships with airlines and accredited testing centers to make this whole travel experience seamless," she said.

When asked further about the safety of the guests in their hotel, Bernales said their employees are given extensive training regarding safety protocols from the Department of Health and Department of Tourism.

“All employees are required to fill out and submit health declaration forms daily. Furthermore, temperature checks are done before entry to the hotel. We have put in place strict health and safety procedures when checking-in to our property and/or dining in our restaurant and roofdeck bar. Social distancing is strictly observed. Hand sanitizers are also placed all over the property,” she said.

Before and during the pandemic, the hotel underwent major renovation to ensure a renewed experience for everyone.

“We've updated the look of the rooms, with each one still very stylish and unique. We've also transformed the roofdeck to a hipster lounge/bistro called Pelican Sky, which not only offers an Instagram-worthy ambiance but also the best cocktails and mongolian grill on the island," Tides Hotel Boracay Marketing Director Stephen Ku told Philstar.com.

“We are proud to be one of those few hotels on the island that despite our size offers a complete set of amenities. We have our own spa, gym, roofdeck pool, restaurant, bar and business center. There are also future plans to convert the spa into a medical spa, so you can now go to Boracay and have your cosmetic treatments in the comfort of your room while you're on holiday."

