Enchanted Kingdom to reopen with new rides, no COVID-19 testing required

MANILA, Philippines — Theme park Enchanted Kingdom (EK) announced that it will be opening its doors to the public again this weekend for the start of their 25th anniversary celebration despite the coronavirus pandemic.

In a virtual press conference today, EK founder Cesar Mamon said that the park will be opening to accept parkgoers at 50 percent capacity or only 8,500 people per day.

He also said that they will be following government guidelines that only 21 to 59 years old are only allowed to enter the park. Swab test or PCR test, however, is not required. Parkgoers only need to fill up health forms upon entering and wear facemask and face shield at all times.

Mamon added that physical distancing of one meter will be observed knowing that the park was known for long queues on their rides and rides will be disinfected every cycle.

Hand washing stations will be also available throughout the park and food stations and merchandise will be through mobile payment.

According to EK’s chief operating officer Cynthia Mamon, the park will be open every weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Christmas season. It will be open daily from December 14 to January 3 next year.

She added that new rides will be available soon to delight their patrons.

This year’s 25th anniversary of the park on October 25, however, will not be as elegant as compared before. The park will not have its signature fireworks display but will offer discounts.