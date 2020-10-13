THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Enchanted Kingdom to reopen with new rides, no COVID-19 testing required
Enchanted Kingdom
doooooy_, @j.mlsn, Ras Agustin via Enchanted Kingdom Facebook page
Enchanted Kingdom to reopen with new rides, no COVID-19 testing required
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 13, 2020 - 7:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Theme park Enchanted Kingdom (EK) announced that it will be opening its doors to the public again this weekend for the start of their 25th anniversary celebration despite the coronavirus pandemic.

In a virtual press conference today, EK founder Cesar Mamon said that the park will be opening to accept parkgoers at 50 percent capacity or only 8,500 people per day.

He also said that they will be following government guidelines that only 21 to 59 years old are only allowed to enter the park. Swab test or PCR test, however, is not required. Parkgoers only need to fill up health forms upon entering and wear facemask and face shield at all times.

Mamon added that physical distancing of one meter will be observed knowing that the park was known for long queues on their rides and rides will be disinfected every cycle.

Hand washing stations will be also available throughout the park and food stations and merchandise will be through mobile payment.

According to EK’s chief operating officer Cynthia Mamon, the park will be open every weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Christmas season. It will be open daily from December 14 to January 3 next year.

She added that new rides will be available soon to delight their patrons.

This year’s 25th anniversary of the park on October 25, however, will not be as elegant as compared before. The park will not have its signature fireworks display but will offer discounts. 

ENCHANTED KINGDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
55 minutes ago
Enchanted Kingdom to reopen with new rides, no COVID-19 testing required
By Jan Milo Severo | 55 minutes ago
Theme park Enchanted Kingdom (EK) announced that it will be opening its doors to the public again this weekend for the start...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
4 days ago
95% of endangered Oslob, Cebu whale sharks injured due to tourism — study
4 days ago
The injuries were reportedly caused by boat propellers of different sizes and could be facilitated both from the habituation...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
4 days ago
Cruises restart in Taiwan, Singapore
4 days ago
In the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Dream Cruises aims to resume operations safely with two key homeports in Asia,...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
14 days ago
LIST: Requirements for Boracay-bound tourists; flights as low as P8
14 days ago
Following the recent announcement of the Department of Tourism accepting visitors to the island of Boracay beginning October...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
15 days ago
Travel for power: Pandemic drives Thailand to focus tourism on wellness, therapy
15 days ago
Thailand — one of the most visited countries in Asia for tourism — is a premier spot for Power Spot Tourism, containing...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
38 days ago
This is how a Batangas health, wellness resort is changing ‘hospitality’ landscape amid pandemic
By Rosette Adel | 38 days ago
After battling the tourism blow of the Taal volcano eruption last January, a health and wellness resort in Lipa, Batangas...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with