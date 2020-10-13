THE BUDGETARIAN
Russia allows 'all access' to Filipinos via new e-visa
Saint Basil's Cathedral in Moscow is considered as Russia's cultural symbol.
Designerpoint via Pixabay
Russia allows 'all access' to Filipinos via new e-visa
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 13, 2020 - 2:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Russian Embassy in Manila announced recently that starting 2021, Filipinos can travel all over Russia under a relaxed e-visa rule.

In an online statement posted on Facebook, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishutin signed a directive that allows citizens from 52 countries, including the Philippines, to travel all over Russia using the e-visa.

 

??????Attention ?????? Very good news for #ruphcooperation. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail #Mishustin has signed a...

Posted by Russian Embassy in the Philippines on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

 

“As of now, the e-visa will be applicable throughout Russia. Foreigners can enter via the specially equipped checkpoints anywhere in the country and travel throughout Russia. In addition to this, the duration of a stay for foreigners has been extended from eight to 16 days,” the statement said.

E-visas will be issued online for tourism, business, humanitarian and guest trips. Applicants do not need an invitation, hotel booking, or any other documents to confirm their reasons for travel. The consular fee is $40 (free for children aged under six), the embassy added.

Prior to the announcement, Filipinos can travel only to the Far Eastern Federal District, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad and Kaliningrad regions using the e-visa.

The e-visa project was launched in 2017 and included a number of restrictions such as visitors can only enter Russia through checkpoints and were not allowed to travel outside these regions.

RELATED: Russia eyes COVID-19 vaccine plant in Philippines

