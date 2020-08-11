Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar: More reasons to go local in post pandemic

BATAAN, Philippines — Patronizing everything local, including local tourist destinations and products, may just be what the country needs to survive in these challenging times and eventually thrive in the post-COVID-19 world.

With the tourism industry being one of the worst-hit industries by the pandemic, Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar eyes to help in rebuilding Bataan tourism by assuring guests of their secured stays.

Being historically significant coupled with its natural charm and fascinating cultural treats, Las Casas is a safe haven fit for relaxation and reconnecting with one’s colorful roots.

However, one should expect necessary changes in the new normal. Unlike before when traveling is quite effortless, today’s situation calls for stringent protocols to ensure everyone’s safety.

With its commitment to optimum standards of sanitation, the property has been implementing safety measures such as thermal scanning, deploying hand sanitizers in counters and high touch points, diligently sanitizing common areas, requesting guests to accomplish Health Declaration Form that contains the essential contact tracing information, among others.

Hotel de Oriente makes a fitting background to Las Casas' balsa tour.

For only P5,400, guests can enjoy the freedom to choose how their stay will go about with Las Casas’ “Room Only Offer.” They can simply add the hearty meals they prefer and go for interesting and informative activities from balsa tours, kalesa ride, and more.

Meanwhile, guests who opt for a more convenient and planned stay may avail Las Casas’ “Full-board Package” where they can savor the delicious and unique taste of Las Casas dining just as much as they enjoy the cozy yet spacious rooms. Rates start at P12,600.

With Las Casas being a heritage destination, the property also aims to put a spotlight on the importance of heritage appreciation to ignite participation of younger generation in developing and promoting the country’s rich culture and traditions.

