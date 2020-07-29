COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
WATCH: Herald Suites features hotel staff, reaches out to guests in timely video
(Philstar.com) - July 29, 2020 - 1:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 lockdowns and quarantines have made the hotel industry reset its priorities to meet new dimensions and mindsets. Values like trust have to be regained, and personal relationships with clients strengthened.

Understanding that expectations have changed drastically since the outbreak, Herald Suites has refocused on what guests need most now: support, safety and certainty.

However, with all the health, travel and movement restrictions imposed and time spent in isolation, the little things that sustain one’s optimism in the face of uncertainty and unprecedented changes, can easily be overlooked.

To augment the signage and infographic already in place, management agreed on making a short video to show how life and a work day goes on for the hotel’s frontliners.

Shot in live-action visual style, staff of Herald Suites Hotels are featured in the two and a half minute video that reaches out to guests and friends in a light yet engaging way.

It follows a guest having her morning coffee at poolside, a moment of happiness which comes like a gift, when the viewer realizes that the simplest rituals bring beauty to life. 

The video is informative and shows what guests can expect from enhanced approaches to disinfecting and cleaning rooms as well as the hotel’s public areas, to a host of safety protocols in place every step of the way: from check in to check out, social distancing measures, thermal checks, and packaged food pick up counters to make guests feel comfortable and reassured.

A purposeful day in a life of a Herald Suites employee, translates into providing a safe and pleasurable stay for every guest. 

It also shows the viewer what Herald Suites stands for: its values of excellence, its brand image of exceeding expectations and making one feel cared for even in the most trying times.

Herald Suites believes there is joy and beauty in doing things right and finding those moments helps you endure uncertainties. Despite the changes our world is going through and new realities on the ground that seem sudden and drastic; the joys of living can still be found in many things around you.

If for this realization, we must all be thankful. The video brings this message home.

