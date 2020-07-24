COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Customers can now avail of unlimited rebooking of their flights, without paying any rebooking or change fees.
Photo release
Cebu Pacific launches 'unli' rebooking service
(Philstar.com) - July 24, 2020 - 7:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Local airline company Cebu Pacific made improvements in its policies, aiming to give passengers more flexible booking options and peace of mind amid travel concerns due to novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Starting today, the company's Travel Fund service will be valid for two years. This can be used to book flights up to 12 months ahead, for as long as the transaction is made before expiration. Potentially, this means that customers can use their Travel Funds and fly in 2023. 

The Travel Fund, or a virtual wallet with equivalent to the full cost of the ticket, is an option that passengers can take if the flight was cancelled or if they wish to forego travel plans.

Previously, the fund was valid for one year, during which time, a passenger must use it to book a flight or pay for ancillary services such as baggage allowance.  

For customers with existing Travel Funds, the two-year validity will be applied retroactively, or from the date the fund was created.  

Likewise, customers can now avail of unlimited rebooking of their flights, without paying any rebooking or change fees. Those who wish to forego travel plans or book new flights can rebook their flights as many times as possible. This will allow customers to better manage their plans, depending on changes in travel restrictions or frequency of flights. Available for travel until November 30, 2020, a minimal fare difference may apply, depending on the travel date selected. 

Options for passengers with canceled flights 

Passengers whose flights have been canceled will continue to have the following options: unlimited rebooking of flights within three months from the original travel date at no cost to them— fees or fare difference are waived; availing of a full refund; or placing the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund, with a two-year validity. 

 These options are readily available and can be transacted by passengers through the “Manage Booking” portal in the company's website. Simply type-in the Booking Reference to access the booking online and make changes as necessary. Changes in bookings can be done up to two hours before the flight. 

Those who booked their flights through travel agencies must transact with their respective agents.  

CEBU PACIFIC AIRWAYS
Philstar
Recommended
